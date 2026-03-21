Search the site Search

Bluey comes to Disneyland for her 'Best Day Ever'

What happens when the most wildly popular children’s entertainment franchise comes to the world’s best theme park?

Why, the Best Day Ever, of course.

Disney announced in 2024 that it would bring the Australian children’s animation franchise Bluey to its theme parks. Today, Bluey finally made her debut, starring in “Bluey’s Best Day Ever” at the theme park our readers recently voted as the world’s best, Disneyland.

Plenty of children’s entertainment programs seek to model good behavior for kids. Each episode features a challenge and then a resulting lesson that tries to show kids how to do better in their lives. But “Bluey” takes that concept a step further, by modeling ideal behavior for parents, too.

The show stars two animated Blue Heeler puppies – Bluey and Bingo – along with their parents, Bandit and Chilli. For grown-ups, watching your first episode of “Bluey” might feel a bit disorienting. “Bluey” ignores sitcom norms of the clueless or the oppressive parent in favor of a different model – parents who are always game to play along with their daughters.

Watching Bandit and Chilli engage with their children is like watching improv comedy. It’s the “yes, and…” school of parenting. The parents take their kids’ prompts and run with them. Yet instead of playing the fool to precocious stars, “Bluey” models how parents can turn their children’s enthusiasm for impromptu play into opportunities for growth, both individually and socially.

There are no villains in “Bluey,” save for the occasional jealousy, insecurity and immaturity that every child (and a whole lotta adults) feels at some point. But in their world, either Bandit or Chilli is there to “yes, and” everyone to a fun and heart-warming moment.

That’s the TV show. So how about the theme park production?

“Bluey’s Best Day Ever” takes over Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre, which Disney has restyled as Bluey’s school. The action starts with two musicians coming on stage, later joined by a band, and then Bluey and Bingo.

The characters walk down to a lower stage to dance as the band plays two more songs to warm up for the show. Disneyland has removed the floor-level seating in the Fantasyland Theatre, creating a kiddie mosh pit for dancing and play during the performance. Bench seating remains on the pitched back half of the theater.

More dancers and storytellers flood the stage as the band plays the “Bluey” theme song, officially kicking off the show. Disney has created two variations of the show from this point, which will rotate during the day. (Check the Disneyland app for showtimes.)

With a band of human musicians and storytellers joining Bluey and Bingo on stage, “Best Day Ever” reminded me a bit of a Disney Cruise Line rotational dining show – “A Celebration of Bluey,” if you will. The show does not offer a clean conclusion, either. Instead, “Best Day Ever” invites you to linger, as Bluey and Bingo return to that low platform to dance with the kids, and the show’s human cast members come down to two decorated play areas on each side of the mosh pit, to play games with whatever kids are down for a few more moments of fun at Bluey’s school.

“Bluey’s Best Day Ever” celebrates the fun and joy of “Bluey” with dances and music that will be familiar to video viewers, with the addition of a different cute skit in each variation. The band is tight. The dancers precise. And deft stage management keeps all these gears in sync. (Including what looked to me to be multiple Blueys.) But the production fell a bit short of the TV show for me by leaving Bandit and Chilli on the literal sidelines, appearing only on screens at the sides of the stage.

Clearly, Disneyland has decided to aim “Bluey’s Best Day Ever” at the kids – indeed, the park is promoting a wide range of child-friendly attractions, activities, and food as part of its kick-off publicity for the show. But Bluey rose above so many other kids’ TV videos by offering something profound for parents, too.

Yes, parents will welcome and cherish watching their kids dance and jump and play to Bluey on stage instead of on screen, for a change. But a few more moments with Bandit and Chilli sharing their special parenting magic might have made this the “Best Day Ever” for the rest of us, too.

"Bluey's Best Day Ever" officially opens tomorrow.

Snack time?

Disneyland's Troubadour Tavern has a new menu of Bluey-inspired food now, too. Disneyland invited me to try the Pizza Girls Baked Potato [$12.29], topped with mozzarella, alfredo sauce, marinara, pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, and parmesan; the Pavlova Parfait [$7.99], layered with vanilla yogurt mousse, berry compote, vanilla cake, fresh berries, meringue bites and candied kiki; a Magic "Asparagus" Pretzel [$3.99], and Mud Cake Cold Brew with Joffrey’s Coffee French Roast Cold Brew, a malted milk topper with fudge brownie bits and sprinkles. (Each item name-checks a "Bluey" episode or bit, by the way.)



Bluey-themed food, from Disneyland

I'll definitely be back for the Pizza Girls Baked Potato, which is a satisfying indulgence with its hearty toppings and well-baked potato underneath. The cold brew should satisfy caffeine lovers looking for Disneyland's next hit after the Cold Brew Black Caf in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. I liked the parfait, too - mostly for the berries providing a bit of substance to what otherwise would be yet another cloying theme park dessert. However, the pretzel is just a photo ops - a cute illusion that's ultimately just a pretzel rod caked in green-colored white chocolate.

For tickets to Disneyland, including a Kids’ Summer Ticket offer that starts at less than $50 a day, please shop our partner’s Disneyland tickets page.

Replies (0)