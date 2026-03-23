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Minecraft World to debut next year in UK theme park

Minecraft will make its theme park debut next year.

Merlin Entertainments has announced that it will open Minecraft World, the world's first fully immersive Minecraft theme park land, in 2027 at Chessington World of Adventures, outside London. In 2024, Merlin announced that it would partner Microsoft's Mojang Studios, the creator of Minecraft, to develop Minecraft-themed attractions at its parks in the United Kingdom and United States. [See Minecraft is coming to theme parks in the US, UK.]

Chessington's Minecraft land will feature the world's first Minecraft-themed roller coaster among other interactive adventures, block built playscapes, and themed retail and dining, the company said.



Minecraft themed roller coaster in Minecraft World at Chessington World of Adventures. Concept art courtesy Merlin Entertainments



Another view from the coaster

"Minecraft World represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey to expand the Minecraft universe," Torfi Frans Ólafsson, Senior Creative Director Of Entertainment At Minecraft, said. "We're thrilled to have partnered with Merlin Entertainments to realise a place where you can literally be in the Minecraft Overworld and have an adventure of your own with your family and friends. The team at Merlin Entertainments and Mojang have worked hard to craft an experience that feels immersive, authentic and welcoming, and we can't wait for our community to experience it."

Merlin announced the budget for Minecraft World at £50 million, or US$67 million. For comparison, Merlin said that it spent US$90 million on its Lego Galaxy attractions in California and Florida.

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