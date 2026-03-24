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Attendance drops at top Legoland theme parks in the US

Attendance declined at Legoland California and Florida last year, owner Merlin Entertainments reported today.

Merlin saw a 6.2% drop in attendance at its North American properties last year. That includes attendance at Legoland Discovery Centers, Sea Life aquariums, Madame Tussaud's and Peppa Pig attractions in addition to the Legoland theme parks. The company noted that the California and Florida Legoland parks saw a year-over-year attendance gain in the fourth quarter of 2025, but that was not enough to offset the decline earlier in the year.

Legoland California and Legoland Florida each opened major new Lego Galaxy-themed attractions last month. Parks that announce major new attractions often see a drop in attendance for the season before those attractions open, but Merlin also attributed its attendance to "a challenging macroenvironment, heightened competitive pressures, and subdued consumer confidence."

"Competitive intensity remained elevated throughout the year, driven by increased promotional activity, widespread discounting across the sector, and the launch of new attractions by competitors, including the entry of a new resort into the Florida market," Merlin said in its annual report.

Overall, Merlin reported a 3.6% decline in visitors globally, to 60.5 million last year. Revenue declined 2.8%, to UK£1.999 billion [US$2.67 billion].

"Looking ahead, we are seeing positive momentum in Q1 2026 with an exciting pipeline of new rides and experiences opening as the main season gets underway," said CEO Fiona Eastwood, who moved into that position in February 2025. "Our position as the partner of choice for owners of the world’s most beloved brands is confirmed by Mojang Studios working with us to build the first ever Minecraft accommodation, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences helping us create the first ever Harry Potter accommodation. We have turned a corner and are firmly on the path to improved profitability and sustainable growth."

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