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Disney's partner reaffirms commitment to Abu Dhabi park

Disney's partner in developing the planned new Disney Abu Dhabi resort is reaffirming its commitment to the project.

Dr. Mohamed Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, is in London meeting with Disney's new President and Managing Director of Disney Parks International, Tasia Filippatos. This is the first publicly confirmed in-person meeting between Miral and Disney executives since the start of the current war in the Middle East.

Miral and Disney announced in May 2025 plans for a new Disney theme park resort on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Miral will pay for the design, construction and operation of the park, working with Walt Disney Imagineering and licensing Disney's IP. That arrangement provides Disney with the opportunity to enter the large and growing Middle East tourism market - with access to additional markets in south Asia, north Africa and Europe - at no financial risk to the company.

However, the current war has disrupted travel throughout the region, as Iran has responded to attacks by the United States and Israel with missiles and drone attacks across Gulf nations, include the UAE. Miral has kept its Yas Island attractions open, but travel into the UAE is almost nonexistent at this point.

With that context, Al Zaabi said that Miral remains committed to the Disney project.



Mohamed Al Zaabi's Instagram post

"Our discussions were insightful, highlighting the importance of strong international partnerships in driving innovation and excellence across the industry," he wrote on social media of his meeting with Filippatos. "As we continue to advance our collaboration on Disney Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, we at The Miral Group are excited to create a truly iconic destination here in the UAE and the region, that brings Disney storytelling to life in new and inspiring ways."

Many people have speculated that the current war could cause Disney to back out of the Abu Dhabi deal. With Disney not paying for the project, the only reason no to go ahead would be if Miral could not or would not be able to make its required payments. Disney is a global company, and the MENA and South Asia regions are major markets for Disney to access. With the state-backed Miral publicly expressing its support for the Disney project, it's hard to see a payment failure happening unless this war becomes an existential threat to Abu Dhabi and the UAE - in which case the U.S. and its allies would have a much bigger problem than the fate of a Disney theme park.

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