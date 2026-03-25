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Six Flags caves; names new chairman

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has given in to a hedge fund's demands and replaced its chairman.

Last week, Jana Partners demanded that Six Flags replace Marilyn Spiegel. [See Hedge fund pushes for changes at Six Flags.] Today, the amusement park company announced the appointment of Richard “Dick” Haddrill as Executive Chairman of the Six Flags Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Spiegel will remain on the board as Lead Independent Director. The move adds an 11th member to the Six Flags board, at least until Jennifer Mason stands down at the end of her term this year, at which point the board will return to 10 members.

Haddrill is the former CEO of Bally Technologies, where he oversaw the company's acquisition by Scientific Games in 2014. The Jana Partners letter last week expressed the hedge fund's interest in seeing Six Flags engage with what the investors called "known buyer interest" in the company.

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