Six Flags celebrates New Jersey with new 'Shoreline Pier'
Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.Four rides from the now-closed Six Flags America theme park will find a new home later this spring, at
The four will join a refreshed Round-Up ride in the park's new Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk area. The new area celebrates New Jersey’s iconic oceanside amusement piers and will open later this spring.
Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk. Concept art courtesy Six Flags
"Shoreline Pier celebrates everything people love about New Jersey’s legendary boardwalks — the motion, the magic, the tastes, the thrills and the timeless sense of adventure," Park Manager Michael Fehnel said. "This new area blends the alluring vibe of shore towns with classic midway fun, creating a destination that feels both nostalgic and brand-new."
The attractions in the new area will be:
- Barrels O’ Fun: Reverchon spinning coaster formerly known as Ragin' Cajun from SFA
- Flying Scooters, relocated from SFA
- Wave Swinger, relocated from SFA
- Hypno Twister: Nebulaz ride, relocated from SFA
- Super Roundup: Six Flags Great Adventure's 1974 Round-Up ride, formerly known as Swashbuckler
Hungry guests can enjoy boardwalk and New Jersey favorites including Jersey-style disco fries, topped with melted mozzarella and brown gravy, Gabagool On-a-Stick - capicola dipped in corn batter and finished with a hot honey drizzle, and a Holey Cannoli funnel cake.
Six Flags Great Adventure will celebrate the new area with a limited-time Boardwalk Nights event this summer, featuring live music, dancers and acrobats.
Six Flags Great Adventure opens for the 2026 on Saturday, with a passholder preview night on Friday, from 5-9pm.
Replies (3)
"We destroyed multiple epic, record breaking coasters and I'm sure you're excited to see what amazing things will replace these... Well, uh, we moved around some existing carny rides! Congrats!"
Worst merger ever
I would've loved to have seen something like this amongst the Lakefront area, if that's what they're evening calling it now. I guess anything is an improvement as long as it isn't a new DC comic addition.
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"Late spring"? I would be absolutely shocked if they can get this open by July 4th. Also, this announcement doesn't really address the elephant in the room, which is a giant DC-theme coaster at the end of this new area (Superman: Ultimate Flight, which I assume will be closed to guests until the new Boardwalk area opens) or the other upcharge attractions in the area that were a part of the former boardwalk area, Slightshot and go-cart track.
I don't really have a problem with what they're doing here aside from the aggressive timeline, which will either not be fulfilled or will result in a disappointingly bland end product. They are pretty much mimicking what Cedar Point created with their successful revitalized Boardwalk area, but they're missing the food hall that has formed the cornerstone of that development. I do wonder if Super Roundup is actually parts from both Round-up/Shwashbuckler and Riddle Me This (from SFA), which would make this area a little piece of the Maryland park in central New Jersey.