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Six Flags celebrates New Jersey with new 'Shoreline Pier'

Four rides from the now-closed Six Flags America theme park will find a new home later this spring, at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

The four will join a refreshed Round-Up ride in the park's new Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk area. The new area celebrates New Jersey’s iconic oceanside amusement piers and will open later this spring.



Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk. Concept art courtesy Six Flags

"Shoreline Pier celebrates everything people love about New Jersey’s legendary boardwalks — the motion, the magic, the tastes, the thrills and the timeless sense of adventure," Park Manager Michael Fehnel said. "This new area blends the alluring vibe of shore towns with classic midway fun, creating a destination that feels both nostalgic and brand-new."

The attractions in the new area will be:

Barrels O’ Fun: Reverchon spinning coaster formerly known as Ragin' Cajun from SFA

Flying Scooters, relocated from SFA

Wave Swinger, relocated from SFA

Hypno Twister: Nebulaz ride, relocated from SFA

Super Roundup: Six Flags Great Adventure's 1974 Round-Up ride, formerly known as Swashbuckler

Hungry guests can enjoy boardwalk and New Jersey favorites including Jersey-style disco fries, topped with melted mozzarella and brown gravy, Gabagool On-a-Stick - capicola dipped in corn batter and finished with a hot honey drizzle, and a Holey Cannoli funnel cake.

Six Flags Great Adventure will celebrate the new area with a limited-time Boardwalk Nights event this summer, featuring live music, dancers and acrobats.

Six Flags Great Adventure opens for the 2026 on Saturday, with a passholder preview night on Friday, from 5-9pm.

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