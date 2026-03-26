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Opening date set for New England's new straddle coaster

Quantum Accelerator will open April 17, Six Flags New England announced today.

The Intamin family launch coaster originally was announced to open last year, but Six Flags delayed the straddle coaster's debut to this year. The 2,604-foot coaster will launch to a top speed of 45 mph along its course, which will reach a top height of 59 feet.

"Quantum Accelerator brings a new level of excitement to the park and to the region,” Park Manager Bill Falzone said. “We’re proud to add this coaster to our attraction lineup as it represents our park’s commitment to delivering unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment and lifelong memories."

Six Flags New England this morning announced that it will push the debut of its new Quantum Accelerator coaster until 2026.

The Intamin family launch coaster had been set to open this summer. The Massachusetts park even had sent out invitations for a media preview day, before postponing. That was the first sign that something might be amiss with the coaster's debut.

Quantum Accelerator Is the same model as United Parks' Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego, DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio.

The new coaster will be available to Six Flags season passholders starting April 11, in advance of the coaster's official debut of April 17.

Quantum Accelerator is located in Six Flags New England's Crackaxle Canyon land. The minimum height to ride is 48 inches, with a maximum allowed rider height of 77 inches.

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