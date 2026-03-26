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Bob Iger leads 2026 Disney Legends class

The Walt Disney Company announced its 2026 Disney Legends class this morning, led by former CEO Bob Iger.

At a press event in the Disney Legends Plaza at Disney corporate headquarters in Burbank, Calif., Disney revealed the honorees who will be inducted at 1:30pm on August 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim during this year's D23. They are:

ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman

Film and TV director Jerry Bruckheimer

Voice artist and actor Susan Egan

Animator Eric Goldberg

Actor Anne Hathaway

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger

Imagineer Kim Irvine

Actor Dwayne Johnson

Musicians the Jonas Brothers

Actor, writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda

Voice artist and sctor Alan Tudyk

D23 will return to Anaheim on August 14-16. The event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center, with a main stage event each day at the Honda Center.

Show floor installations this year will include new exhibits from Walt Disney Imagineering and the Disney archives, as well as installations featuring Bluey, the Disney Formula 1 collaboration (with an F1 race car), and the road to Super Bowl LXI, which will take place in Los Angeles and be broadcast by Disney's ESPN and ABC.

Disney will bring its Entertainment Showcase highlighting upcoming movies and TV shows to the Honda Center on August 14, with the Experiences Showcase will all the Disney Parks and cruise line reveals on Saturday, August 15.

Tickets for this year's D23 event will go on sale via D23.com to D23 Gold Charter Members at 10am PT on March 31. Other D23 Gold members can buy tickets starting April 2, with the sales queue opening for D23 Gold Members on Essential, Choice, and Complete plans at 10am PT. Other D23 Gold members can join the queue at noon PT that day.

D23 is adding a new Afternoon pass this year, allowing admission to the Anaheim Convention Center from 4-8pm each evening. Those will sell for $49, plus fees. (Each ticket is subject to a $11.25 service fee, and each transaction is subject to a $16 delivery fee.)

Other 2026 D23 prices are:

D23 Fan Pass (Anaheim Convention Center only): $99 (1-Day) or $297 (3-Day)

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass, (Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center showcases): starting at $99 for a 1-Day and $297 for a 3-Day package

D23 Ultimate Preferred Fan Pass (floor seating at the Honda Center, plus Anaheim Convention Center access and Random Selection Process opportunities for select limited-edition pins): Prices range from $1,299 to $2,599 depending on floor location.

Pre-show events will include D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on Thursday. April 13, plus D23 Night at Angel Stadiu on Wednesday, April 12, as the Angels play the Texas Rangers, with a D23 Mickey Mouse Bobblehead giveaway to the first 23,000 fans.

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