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Universal details new plan for walking animatronic

A newly published patent application details Universal's plan for creating a walking animatronic figure.

Titled "Animated Figure Walking Mechanism," the application describes how Universal proposes creating a two-legged animatronic character that can appear to walk.

This is not a plan for an ambulatory robot, such as what Disney has created with its new Olaf character. This is a system for a more traditional animatronic, but one that can appear to walk. The system that Universal proposes involves a carrier coupled to a limb and a motor, along with a second limb, a hinge and sliding motor system.



Image from Universal City Studios' patent application

The application's abstract states, "The system also includes a carrier configured to be disposed on a support, and the animated figure extends away from a side of the carrier in a direction. The carrier is coupled to a first limb through a first actuator system, which is configured to move the first limb away from the side of the carrier in the direction and configured to slide an end of the first limb transversely relative to the direction. The carrier is translated relative to the support through a second actuator system. The system also includes a controller communicatively coupled to the first actuator system and the second actuator system and configured to coordinate actuation of the first actuator system and the second actuator system to provide an ambulatory effect."

You can find the complete application on the US Patent office's website.

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