Search the site Search

Walk Time: Lots of openings around the world this weekend

In theme parks and entertainment, "walk time" is the name for the final paid minutes of your shift, when you gather your stuff and start heading home. At Theme Park Insider, "Walk Time" is our weekend look back at the past seven days in theme park news.

Europa-Park reopens for its summer season today. The German theme park debuts its new Monaco land - the park's 18th European themed area. Centered around the park's Silver Star roller coaster, the newly themed and refreshed area includes an exclusive exhibition of cars from Prince Albert II's collection. The park also has announced that this will be the final year for its Euro-Mir coaster. A new space-themed family coaster will replace the Mack Rides spinning coaster in 2028.

Also opening today is Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! at Alton Towers. The Zierer Force coaster is the second Bluey-themed attraction to open this week, following the debut of the Bluey's Best Day Ever show at Disneyland last weekend.

Owner Merlin Entertainments this week also announced that it would bring a Minecraft-themed land to its London-area Chessington World of Adventures next year. [See Minecraft World to debut next year in UK theme park.] The new, £50 million (US$67 million) project will include a Minecraft-themed indoor roller coaster along with block built playscapes and themed retail and dining.

Merlin is hoping that these new attractions, along with the recently opened Galacticoaster rides at Legoland Florida and California can help reverse what was a tough year, financially, for the company in 2025: Attendance drops at top Legoland theme parks in the US.

More openings today: The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is debuting a new "Artemis II: Pathway to the Moon" exhibit, in advance of next week's planned launch of the crewed NASA mission to circle the Moon. The exhibit depicts mission's flight path, with displays of authentic Artemis hardware and a Artemis II crew showcase. The exhibit is included with KSC admission.

Six Flags Great Adventure and California's Great America also reopen today. At Great Adventure, the New Jersey park this week teased its Boardwalk makeover, which will include four rides relocated from the now-closed Six Flags America park when it opens later this spring. [See Six Flags celebrates New Jersey with new 'Shoreline Pier'.] But the biggest reopening of the week may have been Universal Epic Universe's Stardust Racers, which returned on Wednesday, ahead of planned April 5 return.

In other news this week, Six Flags named a new board chairman after pressure from activist investors. [See Six Flags caves; names new chairman.] Former Bally Technologies CEO Richard Haddrill is the new chairman, replacing Marilyn Spiegel, who will remain on the board.

Six Flags this week also set April 17 as the opening date for the delayed Quantum Accelerator Intamin family launch coaster at Six Flags New England.

Kansas City's Worlds of Fun announced that its Timber Wolf roller coaster will reopen in June, following a 406-foot retrack by The Gravity Group, using its Engineered Precut Track. The Dinn wooden coaster first opened in 1989.

Over at Disney, Imagineering's Kim Irvine and animator Eric Goldberg will join former Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney stars including Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, and the Jonas Brothers in this year's Disney Legends class. Disney also has announced ticket sale dates and prices for this year's D23 event in Anaheim, which will include the Disney Legends enshrinement ceremony as well as big presentations on new projects from the Disney theme parks and studios. [See Bob Iger leads 2026 Disney Legends class.]

Our patent find this week comes from Universal, which describes its plans for a walking animatronic.

Finally, Herschend announced this week that it has completed its acquisition of the Silverwood theme park in Idaho, which had been owned by the Norton family since its opening in 1988.

"Herschend was the only choice for us," Silverwood Executive Director Paul Norton said. "As a family business, they understand what it means to build something by hand, with your whole heart — and the deep responsibility that comes with serving families and communities. I trust them to carry our legacy forward with the same care and commitment my family has."

Replies (0)