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Rope Drop: Disney Adventure World debuts

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Today is the official opening of the World of Frozen and Adventure Way expansion at the now renamed Disney Adventure World theme park at Disneyland Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Disneyland Paris on Friday with new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro. Disney is boasting that Disneyland Paris (the resort) is Europe's number-one tourist destination, accounting for 6.1% of French tourism revenue since its opening in 1992. That's a ridiculous stat, given that France is the most visited country in the world. But it explains why the French president would show up for Disney's theme park attraction opening event.

(This is not the first time that a French president has visited a Disney theme park, by the way.)

The expansion of the former Walt Disney Studios theme park nearly doubles its footprint, with a new land themed to The Lion King (and another, likely themed to Avatar) still to come. That should help not only to ensure that Disney retains its spot atop European tourism, but also to widen the gap to all competition.



French-American singer Santa opens World of Frozen Saturday evening with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Photo courtesy Disneyland Paris

But is the land worth visiting? If you are a Frozen fan in Europe, absolutely. World of Frozen brings Arendelle to life with thoughtful detail and immersive scale. If you are a Disney fan who has been looking for an excuse to visit (or revisit) Disney in Paris, go for it - though you might not want to rush there right away, as crowds will be slamming the resort for at least the next couple of months.

For everyone else? Well, Hong Kong Disneyland also has a World of Frozen, and Tokyo DisneySea has a superior Frozen-themed boat ride, according to our latest reader survey. I would encourage theme park fans in North America to look at Disney's entire theme park portfolio to find the best match for them right now.

Until The Lion King land opens, because then, yeah, you will want to visit Disney in Paris.

Tomorrow was supposed to be the kick-off of the first IAAPA Expo Middle East, in Abu Dhabi. The war in the Middle East forced the event's cancelation until next year. I expected to be bringing you a lot of very exciting news from Abu Dhabi this week, but instead I continue to hope for a swift and just resolution that allows the region to switch focus from the war to the hospitality that IAAPA and its participating attractions were meant to represent.

Tomorrow at Disneyland, the Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin will close for refurbishment, with reopening dates yet to be announced. Next weekend is the Easter holiday, which provides a lull in the schedule of regional parks' reopenings for the 2026 season.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 22: Impressions de France closed at EPCOT. No reopening date yet.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reopens as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station on May 26.

February 27 - May 14: Pteranodon Flyers closed at Universal Islands of Adventure.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin close at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

April 6: Toy Story Midway Mania! closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

April 27: Silly Symphony Swings closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closed at Universal Studios Florida.

May 4: Pirates of the Caribbean closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

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