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Universal Studios Hollywood offers new dining pass

Now Universal Studios Hollywood is selling a dining pass.

The California theme park now is offering a $64.75 daily dining pass that includes two entrees and four sides, snacks, desserts, or beverages. Only designated items on park menus are eligible for ordering with the pass.

Those items will be marked with the new Dining Pass logo on the menu at participating theme park restaurants. Items priced at $25 or higher are not eligible, nor are Starbucks, Coca-Cola Freestyle, and alcoholic beverages.

I am not a fan of theme parks' daily dining passes. Parks offer these passes to lock guests into higher guest spending on in-park food. The draw is the chance to save money on that food. But you often have to pay close attention and perhaps settle for something other than what you want to make that happen.

Looking at Universal's current food offerings, it would be relatively easy to select two entrees and four sides, desserts or drinks and have the bill come to less than $64.75. I have not been to the park today to see what items are eligible, but that is the make-or-break information that could allow an earnest visitor to claw value from this pass.

I think it's just easier to pay as you go and order what you want. Especially if you are visiting alone and don't need that much food in a day. Or if you prefer to eat at the better restaurants on CityWalk rather than staying in the park for your meals.

But if want the option - and the challenge - of a dining pass, that's now available at Universal Studios Hollywood.

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