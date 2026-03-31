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Universal Studios Japan celebrates 25th anniversary

Happy birthday today to Universal Studios Japan. The Osaka theme park opened 25 years ago today, on March 31, 2001.

Today, Universal Studios Japan is the company's most visited theme park, attracting more than 16 million visitors in 2024. That makes USJ the world's third most visited theme park (behind Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom and California's Disneyland) and the most visited theme park in Japan.

Universal is celebrating the anniversary through March 30, 2027 with a "Discover U!" event, featuring a special edition of the park's No Limit! Parade as well as a Universal Cars & Stars Collection exhibition that includes the return of Doc Brown and his DeLorean time machine to the park.

For a complete line-up of attractions and dining opportunities at the park, please check out our visitors' guide, What to do at Universal Studios Japan. And for discounts on admission, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Japan tickets store.

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