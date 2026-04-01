Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Disney shares update on new Spider-Man coaster

April 1, 2026, 12:44 PM · Track installation is well underway on Disney's first Spider-Man roller coaster.

Shanghai Disneyland this morning posted a construction photo of the track on the as-yet-unnamed coaster, which will anchor a new Spider-Man-themed land at the Chinese theme park - the resort's ninth land.

Spider-Man coaster track
Photo courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

The photo calls back to a previously released concept art image for the ride.

Spider-Man coaster concept art
Concept image courtesy Disney

Disney announced the coaster at the 2024 D23 event, with construction going vertical last September. Disney has not yet announced an opening date for the new Spider-Man coaster or land.

Replies (2)

VelocicoasterFan
VelocicoasterFan
April 1, 2026 at 12:55 PM

Is this going to be another Vekoma omni-coaster? Looks like a worthy addition even if it's probably not a good fit for the park

Mr.Emery
Brian Emery
April 2, 2026 at 10:01 AM

I wish it was in Universal - IOA.

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