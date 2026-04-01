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Disney shares update on new Spider-Man coaster

Track installation is well underway on Disney's first Spider-Man roller coaster.

Shanghai Disneyland this morning posted a construction photo of the track on the as-yet-unnamed coaster, which will anchor a new Spider-Man-themed land at the Chinese theme park - the resort's ninth land.



Photo courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

The photo calls back to a previously released concept art image for the ride.



Concept image courtesy Disney

Disney announced the coaster at the 2024 D23 event, with construction going vertical last September. Disney has not yet announced an opening date for the new Spider-Man coaster or land.

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