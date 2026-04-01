Walt Disney World offers new summer afternoon ticket deal
The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new summer ticket deal, as it looks to attract locals and other visitors in a year with increasing airfares and gas prices.
Disney's new "After 2 p.m. Ticket" goes on sale today and provides admission to one park per day starting at - you guessed it - 2pm. The ticket will be available for two days or three days. The tickets may be used between May 26 and July 29, and there is a four-day fuse on the two-day ticket with a five-day fuse on the three-day.
No park reservations are required and the ticket is available to anyone.
Prices vary by the start date of the ticket, ranging from $118-158 a day for the two-day and $116-155 a day for the three-day. For comparison, Disney's all-day ticket prices range from $157-179 a day for a regular two-day ticket and $154-175 a day for regular three-day admission.
Walt Disney World also is offering deals for Disney+ members who are enrolled in the Disney+ Perks program. (That is included with no extra charge with a Disney+ subscription. See perks.disneyplus.com.) Those members can book stays at select WDW hotels at special rates, starting tomorrow, for travel most nights between June 21 and August 15. Those rates start as low as $99 a night, plus tax, for Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort. A two-night minimum stay is required.
If you are interested in these and other Walt Disney World deals and would like some free help in booking, please please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.
Replies (7)
That strikes me as a good deal for people who actually want a break and don’t plan to be up until lunchtime, so this appeals to me… particularly for a park like MK, on a 11pm close day, that’s still 9 park hours, many other parks that consider themselves leading parks only have 9ish hour operating days.(looking at YOU Alton Towers!)
That said, this strikes me as the type of ticket parks typically promote at locals… and I thought the Florida parks already had locals special pricing.
This has to be your april fools day prank, right Robert? Right??
Doing the math, these tickets are a 10-25% discount on the full day rate, but the amount of park time you're getting is cut by between ~35% (MK) and ~60% (DAK), making them not the greatest deal. I can see a limited number of applications where it might make sense to go this route rather than a full day ticket, but at the price point they're asking it just doesn't make a ton of sense.
Nothing better than a day at a small discount in the 95 degree heat plus 1 million percent humidity - Nothing….
Using AJ's numbers for MK, then it doesn't look like a good deal. But that's assuming that you rope drop the park, which I do not. Usually I shoot to get to the parks around 11 (earlier for AK of course). So if I'd get there at 11 anyway, then I'm only losing around 27% of my day as opposed to 35%. Still not ideal, of course, but the deal gets better than 25% off if you usually arrive around 12.
So for someone who can handle a 13, 14 hour day then this is a bad deal. But this isn't made for them. For someone like me, who arrives later, or someone who usually leaves long before closing but is willing to shift their hours, then this is a perfectly serviceable option to visit MK. AK is ridiculous though.
A cheaper ticket to arrive during the hottest part of the day.
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I don't know about this. If they really wanted this ticket program to take off it would be in the high two digit range $85-99 a day range. At least to start off. (Like when Disney+ was 4.99 per month when it started).
I'm sure it will be bought by some visitors and it may make sense for them. At the end of the day, having another option is a win for visitors. But it's a pass for me, at those prices.