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Walt Disney World offers new summer afternoon ticket deal

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new summer ticket deal, as it looks to attract locals and other visitors in a year with increasing airfares and gas prices.

Disney's new "After 2 p.m. Ticket" goes on sale today and provides admission to one park per day starting at - you guessed it - 2pm. The ticket will be available for two days or three days. The tickets may be used between May 26 and July 29, and there is a four-day fuse on the two-day ticket with a five-day fuse on the three-day.

No park reservations are required and the ticket is available to anyone.

Prices vary by the start date of the ticket, ranging from $118-158 a day for the two-day and $116-155 a day for the three-day. For comparison, Disney's all-day ticket prices range from $157-179 a day for a regular two-day ticket and $154-175 a day for regular three-day admission.

Walt Disney World also is offering deals for Disney+ members who are enrolled in the Disney+ Perks program. (That is included with no extra charge with a Disney+ subscription. See perks.disneyplus.com.) Those members can book stays at select WDW hotels at special rates, starting tomorrow, for travel most nights between June 21 and August 15. Those rates start as low as $99 a night, plus tax, for Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort. A two-night minimum stay is required.

If you are interested in these and other Walt Disney World deals and would like some free help in booking, please please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

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