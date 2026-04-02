Search the site Search

Universal proposes a self-correcting theme park robot

When I worked at Walt Disney World's Pirates of the Caribbean, the only way that we knew that one of the pirates had - shall we say - gone rogue was when a guest told us as they exited their boat. The unload cast member would call up to tower. The lead in tower would then go do a ride-through, or assign someone coming off break to go ride, to confirm the report and call in the malfunction. If the character were important enough and the malfunction substantial, the lead would call the ride down until maintenance repaired the pirate.

Obviously, this procedure took a lot of time on a ride with a 10-minute cycle time. That meant that a whole lot of people might see the bad show of a deranged pirate before we could shut down the ride and get it fixed.

What if there were a better way? What if there were a system where the robots checked themselves and either corrected or called in a problem?

That - in essence - is what Universal is proposing in a new patent application, published today. "Systems and Methods for Maneuver Feedback" describes how a robot in an amusement park attraction can be controlled - and how that robot's controller can obtain and process information about the robot's position.

"The method includes determining, via the one or more processors of the controller, that the maneuver is executed unsuccessfully based on at least the position information or the orientation information," the parent application's abstract said. "Further still, the method includes adjusting, via the one or more processors of the controller, operation of at least the robot or the actuating device separate from the robot based on the maneuver being executed unsuccessfully."

If a theme park robot can know where it is and what it is doing, then it could do a lot more than just twist and wave and talk on a theme park ride. The application provides examples of how this system could allow a robot to bounce off a trampoline or leap from a ledge, making adjustments based on position readings to execute its programmed maneuver successfully.



Image from Universal's patent application

You can read the full application here: Systems and Methods for Maneuver Feedback.

Universal has another patent application, published today, that also addresses the collection and management of information in a theme park environment. "Asset Management Techniques" does not address what guests see in the park but rather how designers create those attractions. The application describes a system by which drones and other tools collect geolocated image data and sends it to a controller than creates a model of all those assets in the field, calculating the distance between them.

In short, it's a way for theme park designers to see a 3D model of their work as it takes shape on a construction site so that they can ensure that everything is going in where and how they want it.

"The lack of efficient and/or secured data sharing may inhibit efficient asset management, resulting in duplicated work with increased cost and decreased work efficiency. As such, techniques to securely and efficiently identify, track, and manage various assets associated with a facility development may be desirable," the patent application said.

Here is the complete application: Asset Management Techniques.

For a weekly update of Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

Replies (2)