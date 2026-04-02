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Disney wants to better warn guests about the weather

Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World during a hot Orlando summer probably can tell you the story At some point during the day, your body sends the alert: "It's too hot, and we can't take it anymore."

But what if you could get that message before everything became too hot for your body to handle? It's like having a hovering mother there to warn you, but the warning would be coming from an app on your phone, so you probably would be more likely to pay attention to it.

In a new patent application published today, Disney is proposing something just like that. "Predicting and Mitigating Effects of Environmental Conditions" describes a system that would use weather data, including local forecasts and on-site weather sensors, to provide alerts about adverse weather conditions that can ruin a day, or worse.

"Heat stress or exhaustion typically generates physical symptoms such as sweating, weakness, dizziness, fainting, nausea, muscle cramps, headache, rapid heartbeat, etc.," Disney's patent application said.

But rather than sending a warning to everyone in a wide area, the system would be designed to be tailored to individuals in specific areas. Coupled with biometric data from individuals, it could provide immediate warnings about heat stress before it takes you out. The system then could offer an alternative plan for you to take, to get you safe and comfortable again.

The system also could be used for internal purposes - such as alerting care teams when animals need to be brought in or to let gardeners know to provide shade or shelter to a plant display.

By tailoring warnings and resolutions to specific locations in specific circumstances and offering alternatives, the system could maximize uptime while maintaining safety by sending the message exactly when and where it is needed.

Ideally, the system wold "allow many activities to be continued in a more comfortable and less harmful manner, by helping to identify and prevent over exposure within a particular environment. This may allow construction work, athletes, tourists, and the like to more efficiently, enjoyably, and productively maintain a desired activity schedule, even in harsh environmental conditions, such as hot, humid summer days," the patent application said.

The application refers to warnings being sent to "a phone, tablet, smart watch, headmounted display, or other wearable device," so it is easy to imagine how this could be incorporated into Disney's theme park apps to help ensure that individual guests get the warnings and advice that they need during their visit.

You can read Disney's patent application here: Predicting and Mitigating Effects of Environmental Conditions.

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