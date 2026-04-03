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Universal switches it up for second Fan Fest Nights

We are just a few weeks away from the return of Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. So what is changing at this year's second annual event, and what can fans expect?

The big change this year is a new backlot experience. In place of last year's Back to the Future-themed Destination Hill Valley event in Courthouse Square, this year Universal's trams will be heading to Little Europe for Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot. Universal shared details last month about that experience: Here is how Scooby Doo will take on the Universal Monsters.

On the Lower Lot, last year's Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep walkthrough returns for another year. This one brings a game of D&D to life, with a Big Bad courtesy Jim Henson Creature Company. Here is our POV walkthrough video from last year's debut.

On the Upper Lot, the Star Trek experience is not returning this year, to be replaced with Forbidden Forest: Search for the Hippogriff in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Universal is sharing more details this week about this all-new experience, which will take place in the extended queue for the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride.

This will be a guided, pulsed experience rather than a conga-line walkthrough. Guests are encouraged to bring a Wizarding World interactive wand on the experience, which will feature several interactive opportunities. Having one of the wands is not required to go on the journey, however.

The set-up is that you have come to the edge of the forest for a nighttime lesson. But your Hogwarts professor guide tells you that a Hippogriff is missing and you are needed to help find it. From there, it's into the forest, where you will encounter "an array of magical creatures and familiar beasts, from pixies to owls and spiders as well as the infamous Monster Book of Monsters," Universal said. The experience will include magical creatures making their debut at Universal Studios Hollywood, and guests with wands will be encouraged to use them to help their professor in the quest to find the Hippogriff.



Forbidden Forest: Search for the Hippogriff concept image courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

Also this year, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe is replacing last year's Jujutsu Kaisen 4D movie in the DreamWorks Theater. And One Piece is moving from a character zone in front of the entrance to Springfield over to the Waterworld theater. One Piece: Grand Pirate Show brings the upcharge Universal Studios Japan show to Hollywood for a live-action One Piece adventure that is included with Fan Fest Nights admission.

Super Nintendo World also will be open for Universal Fan Fest Nights, featuring an all-new Colorful Yoshi Celebration, in which fans can meet Yoshis throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

Universal Fan Fest Nights starts Thursday, April 23 and runs after regular park hours on 12 nights through Saturday, May 16.

For tickets to this year's Universal Fan Fest Nights, please shop our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets store for savings up to $13 on event admission and up to $67 on combo full day & night admission.

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