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Walk Time: What is Mattel doing?

Let's start the recap this week with the fails. First up, the Barbie Dream Fest.

Billed at "The Ultimate Barbie Fan Event," the three day event in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. last weekend drew immediate comparisons to 2024's dismal Willy Wonka experience in Scotland. With cheap backdrops and what looked like store-bought pink decorations on a bare convention center floor, Barbie Dream Fest blew up social media with complaints, eventually leading its organizer to promise full refunds.

What is going on at Mattel with its brand licensing? Mattel was right to point out that it did not create nor produce the Barbie Dream Fest - that was the work of Mischief Management. But, ultimately, Mattel is responsible for anything that carries its brands' names. Yes, the company hit it out of the park by agreeing to work with Greta Gerwig and Warner Bros. on the Barbie movie. But since then, in the themed entertainment space, Mattel has licensed two indoor theme parks - in Glendale, Ariz. and Bonner Springs, Kansas - neither of which have opened, with the Arizona park now almost two years behind its originally publicized opening date.

Yet that has not stopped other Mattel licensees from announcing a chain of Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks, even as fans remain waiting for the theme parks. And now, Mattel licenses this debacle in Florida.

It does not matter who drops the ball in situations such as this. When that happens, the entire team loses, and the name of this team is Mattel. Other brands should consider this a lesson. Signing a license agreement is not the final act in a deal. It's the beginning of a relationship. Brands that do not pay attention to and enforce standards in their license relationships should not be surprised when the result is a viral, game-losing failure.

The second viral "L" this week came from Disney. The company's popular new Olaf animatronic froze - in an unwelcome way - this week at Disneyland Paris' Disney Adventure World. The video went viral, showing Olaf stopping and falling backward, knocking the carrot nose from its face. Cast members responded immediately, replacing the nose and gently lifting Olaf into an upright position before carrying the animatronic snowman off stage.

Ultimately, it's a glitch from new tech. Yeah, it's bad show, but the swift and respectful reaction by cast members helped minimize that. The net result is a new meme for the Internet to enjoy. And unlike the Barbie Dream Fest, Olaf will be back and entertaining people at some point.

On the subject of theme park robots, one of our patent finds this week is a self-correcting robot from Universal. (Sorry, Olaf... too soon?) Meanwhile, Disney has published a patent application for an individualized warning system for heat stress in its theme parks: Disney wants to better warn guests about the weather.

Trip planning

Walt Disney World has a new summer ticket deal this week, with discounts on admission after 2pm at its theme parks. On the west coast, Universal has introduced a new dining pass at Universal Studios Hollywood. Follow those links to tell us what you think.

On the Discussion Forum this week, we are talking about the best "game plans" for visiting specific theme parks. First up are Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Follow those links to see the advice offered so far and to add yours, if you would like.

There will be a thread on strategy for visiting Cedar Point later today, followed by threads on Kings Island and Universal Orlando's Epic Universe later next week. Check out the Discussion Forum for these conversations, or start your own with any trip report or question you might have.

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