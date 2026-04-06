Search the site Search

Six Flags completes sale of six US parks

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation today announced that it has completed the sale of six of its U.S. amusement and water parks.

The company previously announced that it would sell the parks to EPR Properties, which will contract Enchanted Parks to run them. The parks will continue to honor Six Flags passes for the 2026 season, including multi-park pass privileges with remaining Six Flags properties. Parks also may continue to use Six Flags and associated branding through the end of the 2026 season.

The six parks now under Enchanted Parks management are:

Michigan’s Adventure

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston

Six Flags Great Escape

Six Flags St. Louis

Valleyfair

Worlds of Fun

Canada's La Ronde is not included in the current transfer, but the company said that deal is expected to close within the next two months.

That still leaves Six Flags with plenty of amusement parks, with 20 such properties in North America and one licensed park in Saudi Arabia. Six Flags remains North America's largest theme and amusement park operator by number of such properties, though it trails Disney in total annual attendance.

"This divestiture reflects Six Flags’ disciplined approach to portfolio optimization and the decisive action we are taking to concentrate our capital and operational focus on properties with the greatest long-term growth potential," Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said. "This portfolio refinement further positions Six Flags to execute more effectively in 2026 and beyond, and I am confident in the opportunities ahead as we continue taking steps to drive improved operating performance, margin expansion, free cash flow generation, and earnings growth."

I would love to hear from fans whose home park is among the six about any changes that you might see in operations this season.

Replies (0)