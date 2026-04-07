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Flight Deck gets a new name at Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland is renaming its Vekoma SLC, again.

The Toronto-area theme park announced this morning that the coaster originally known as Top Gun and most recently known as Flight Deck will be getting another name starting this summer - The DareDeviler.



Image courtesy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Canada's Wonderland is promising "new trains, enhanced comfort, open vest-style restraints, and targeted track refinements" on the coaster, which is currently rated last among the park's roller coasters by Theme Park Insider readers. You can fine our current rankings for the park on our What to do at Canada's Wonderland page.

The park also is promising a new DareDeviler IPA beer this summer, to celebrate the coaster's rebranding.

First installed in 1995, the Vekoma SLC originally was themed to the 1986 Paramount Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun." But when Paramount exited the theme park business, the ride rebranded to Flight Deck in 2008. The coaster is retaining the aerial theme, but now is getting an old-timey refresh with the barnstorming dare devil concept.

Will that, and the track and train changes, be enough to elevate the ride from the park's basement? You can tell us at the end of the season, when our annual ride survey returns. Canada's Wonderland said The DareDeviler will open in "early summer."

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