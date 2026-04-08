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Walt Disney World to lower height limit on Thunder Mountain

Walt Disney World will lower the height restriction on it Big Thunder Mountain Railroad when the roller coaster reopens next month.

Thunder will reopen from a year-plus refurbishment and track rebuild on May 3 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. When the popular coaster returns, its height requirement will drop from the previous 40 inches to 38 inches, allowing younger and smaller children to ride.

In other Walt Disney World news today, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin also reopened after a long refurbishment. The interactive dark ride now features handheld blasters, different-colored targeting beams for each player, and enhanced targets.

I am planning to visit Disney World next month and will post updates then on these and other new and refreshed attractions. In the meantime, if you are in the area and have the opportunity to check them out, please tells us about them in the comments or on the Discussion Forum.

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