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SeaWorld looks to change new ride after less than a year

SeaWorld Orlando is closing its flying theater ride film less than one year after its debut.

The Florida park opened its Expedition Odyssey last May. The attraction took over the former Wild Arctic space with a new Mack Rides Flying Theater. For the attraction, SeaWorld commissioned a new video production that featured Arctic habitats and the animals who live there, including polar bears, beluga whales, and sea lions.

Now SeaWorld is preparing to replace that show with a new video production. Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice will open in the flying theater later this spring.

SeaWorld is promising enhanced use the Mack Rides system's dynamic motion and projection capabilities in the new production, which will include video of volcanoes and other geothermic activities in the world's polar regions.

The ride will retain its 39-inch height requirement when it reopens. Expedition Odyssey opened to mediocre reviews last year, overshadowed by Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe park the same month. Expedition Odyssey elicited almost no support in our annual reader survey for best new attraction last year, for example. So I can see why United Parks saw a need to make what one hopes will be a positive change for this attraction.

Meanwhile, work continues on SeaWorld Orlando's other new attraction for 2026 - the SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep dark ride. That will be the first U.S. installation of Vekoma's new Suspended Dark Ride system. No word yet on an opening date for that.

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