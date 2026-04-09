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Warner Bros. brings new Superman attraction to Hollywood

An interactive Superman attraction is coming this month to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

Superman Experience: Defenders Unite will open April 18 at Stage 5 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. Inspired by the James Gunn's 2025 film, the walkthrough experience will feature live gameplay within an original storyline, created exclusively for the attraction.



Concept illustration courtesy Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

"Inside the Fortress of Solitude, guests are recruited by Superman himself and receive Kryptonian abilities to utilize in a critical mission," Warner Bros. said of the attraction in its press release. "Through immersive technology, guests will simulate taking to the skies alongside Superman and visit various locations – including a training session on the Kent Farm with Krypto the Superdog – before joining Superman in an epic battle against DC Super-Villain, Darkseid."

Visitors' scores will be logged and displayed on the attraction, which will feature 3D video and what appears to be gesture tracking for the gameplay.

The Fortress of Solitude entrance hub also will feature a "Gary" animatronic, a "Doghouse of Solitude" game where visitors can play catch with Supergirl's dog, Krypto, as well as a food and beverage lounge and a Daily Planet-themed retail store. The store will sell a new custom comic inspired by the attraction,"Superman: Defenders Unite," written by Josh Trujillo with a cover art by Bernard Chang.

This is a new step up for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, creating the closest thing yet to a theme park-style attraction at the studio lot. As such, the attraction will be an upcharge for the tour as well as being available as a separate ticketed attraction. Those are available now for $39 for adults.

"Superman Experience offers guests a unique experience to step into the world of DC's storytelling in an incredibly fun and immersive way," Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Vice President and General Manager Danny Kahn said. "This new attraction unites Global Experiences, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and DC Studios, so fans can create memories while celebrating the world's greatest Super Hero."

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