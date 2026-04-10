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Universal Orlando to change its CityWalk burger restaurant

Five Guys will replace Burger King on Universal Orlando's CityWalk, the resort announced today.

The Burger King Whopper Bar restaurant will close April 21 to make way for Five Guys, which will open later this summer, Universal said.

Sure, it's switching one hamburger restaurant for another, but there's more to this change. First up, I have to admit that I don't like Five Guys and its overpriced, overcooked burgers. And stuffing the bag with fries is no consolation when the fries are as limp and sad as Five Guys'.

That said, I am no fan of Burger King and its thinner char disks, either. At least at both places, you can customize your burger with a variety of toppings. But if I am going to a burger joint, shouldn't I be able expect a decent burger, regardless of what you might choose to put on it?

So what is the loss here? Price. Burger King was relatively affordable compared with other locations on CityWalk, and especially compared with Five Guys, which might have the most expensive burgers in the fast casual dining segment. Burger King gave value-conscious Universal Orlando visitors another food option without having to leave the resort. That's gone, as of this month.

All this said, I suspect that for the majority of Universal Orlando visitors, Five Guys will be an upgrade in quality compared with Burger King, so the change will be welcomed by many.

Which raises the question - is there any good theme park burger out there? I would love to hear from you what you think is the best quality burger for the price on any theme park property.

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