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Rope drop: Who's ready for an Opening Nightmare?

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Happy birthday this week to Disneyland Paris, which turns 34 today, and to Tokyo Disneyland, which celebrates its 43rd anniversary on Wednesday. You can follow those links for our visitors guides to those theme parks.

Next weekend brings another flood of runners and their families to the Walt Disney World Resort. It's the RunDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend from April 16–20, because something had to take the place of the spring break crowds. As always on runDisney weekends at the resort, pack your patience because the parks will be filled from rope drop on.

On Friday this week, Kings Island opens for its 2026 season. The park is debuting its new Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare interactive dark ride from Sally that day, too. Look for a couple of longtime Theme Park Insiders to be there and bring us their report. I can't wait to read it!

On Saturday, Kennywood reopens for the season, and in California, the new Superman Experience: Defenders Unite interactive play attraction opens at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. I'm planning to be there for that one and will post a trip report.

Finally, one week from today, it's Dapper Day at Disneyland, on April 19. Get our your finest suits and dresses and get ready to enjoy the fashion show with other Disney fans.

Refurbishment schedule

January 5 - November 19: Jurassic Park River Adventure closed at Islands of Adventure.

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 22: Impressions de France and Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along closed at EPCOT. No reopening date yet.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Reopens as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station on May 26.

February 27: Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

February 27 - May 14: Pteranodon Flyers closed at Universal Islands of Adventure.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin closed at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

April 6: Toy Story Midway Mania! closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

April 21 - April 23: Yoshi's Adventure closes at Epic Universe.

April 27: Silly Symphony Swings closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

May 3: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom.

May 3: Mine-Cart Madness closes for the day at Epic Universe.

May 4: Pirates of the Caribbean closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

May 14: Soarin' Around the World closes at EPCOT. Soarin' Across America opens May 26.

May 26 - June 9: Me Ship, The Olive closes at Islands of Adventure.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

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