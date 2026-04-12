Search the site Search

Disney reveals name for new 'Up' theme park ride

Disneyland Paris celebrated its 34th birthday today by announcing two new experiences at its renamed Disney Adventure World park.

We knew that Disney would be installing an "Up"-themed waveswinger ride on Adventure Way, across from the new Rapunzel spinner ride. Now we know that ride's name. Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will open next year at Disney Adventure World.

I don't know that a "wilderness" title fits with the Belle Époque look of Adventure Way, but hey... the ride should offer some nice views of the park's recent expansion.



Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings. Concept image courtesy Disney

Also today, Disneyland Paris confirmed that its new Disney Princess Cavalcade will run on Adventure Way from July 24. The production is a mini-parade with units celebrating Moana and Raya.



Paris' Disney Princess Cavalcade. Image courtesy Disney

The procession will include show stops where Moana will teach moves inspired by traditional Pacific Islands dance, while Raya will demonstrate moves inspired by martial arts.

The park also said today that the "Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland" show will return to Disney Adventure World in spring 2027.

For tickets to the park, please shop our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

Replies (2)