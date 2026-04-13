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Can anyone fix Knott's Berry Farm?

Years ago, we had a series on Theme Park Insider called "Fix This Theme Park." I invited readers like you to brainstorm ideas to improve some of our favorite parks around the country and the world.

Today, I would like to revive that series with a conversation about a park that seems to elicit a lot of "like," but not much love. Knott's Berry Farm is the most-visited theme park in the United States without a single entry in Theme Park Insider's Top 50 attractions or Top 40 roller coasters worldwide.

I agree with that judgment, by the way. As much as I love a few of the attractions at Knott's, it's tough for me to argue that any of them should crack our Top 50.

That said, a park does not need to have a top-rated attraction to provide great value for people in its community and region. Knott's placement at number 10 in the United States for attendance - topping all theme parks not from Disney or Universal - shows that many people in Southern California and beyond find plenty to like at Knott's.

But I can't help but be tempted the park's potential to be more than it is today. So what could be done to improve Knott's Berry Farm?

My first solution would be for Six Flags to sell the park to Herschend. Knott's would be the perfect west coast companion to Silver Dollar City and Dollywood - two parks that offer the same old-time country/western vibe as Knott's. Under Herschend management, there would be no temptation to transform Knott's into a Magic Mountain-style iron park. Herschend could nourish Knott's Ghost Town roots while embracing the potential of Camp Snoopy to develop a family-and-budget-friendly theme park that even more Southern Californians could love.

But Knott's balance sheet relies on the success of its annual Halloween event, Knott's Scary Farm. Knott's created the after-hours theme park Halloween event, and Scary Farm has grown into a California tradition that helps pour millions of dollars into the park's bottom line.

So what's the problem here? Herschend would want no part of an age-restricted event, especially one with a horror theme. That's not the family-friendly environment that Herschend has committed to provide with its attractions. There is no way that Herschend is operating Knott's with Scary Farm and there is no way that Herschend would want any part of ending such a beloved local institution. Herschend had an opportunity to enter the California market with its purchase of Palace Entertainment. But it chose to sell Castle Park to Lucky Strike, instead. So my dream of Knott's becoming siblings with Silver Dollar City is nothing more than fantasy.

That means that we are sticking with Six Flags ownership here. What could Six Flags do to help breath some fresh creative life into its most unique property?

My first call, if Six Flags put me in charge of Knott's, would be to Sally Dark Rides. In 2023, Sally designed the perfect California-themed Knott's attraction. But they did it for Monterey's Cannery Row. Treasure Hunt: The Ride hits all the thematic notes that I am looking for in a Knott's attraction. California's history is filled with stories that could inspire a similar experience at Knott's.

I would not, however, consider this a replacement for Knott's current shooter ride, Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair. I rather would give Sally the old Mystery Lodge space, which would provide a better location within the park for an old-time-California-themed interactive ride that won't break Six Flags' budget.

I miss Mystery Lodge, but maintaining the dated tech of that Pepper's Ghost-style theater experience has proven too much for the park. Yet the park could use an attraction that honors the west coast's indigenous history the way that Mystery Lodge did.

Knott's best ride at the moment - in my opinion - is the Timber Mountain Log Ride. Bud Hurlbut's 1968 log flume ride remains an industry classic. But to rank among the world's best attractions today, it needs a more compelling story. Perhaps this is where a creative genius might find a place to tell a fresh story that honors and celebrates indigenous history?

A for entertainment, the park's recently renovated Bird Cage Theater is a gem that local theme parks fans ought to give all their love. Yet I also would love to see Knott's bring back regular saloon shows to Ghost Town, as well. The park's big house, the Walter Knott Theater, is also an underutilized asset.

All of these changes might be done for less than the cost of a major new roller coaster. I think that, done right, they would deliver a better return on investment than a big new coaster would, too. That might provide Knott's with the budget to take on a more substantial overhaul of the park.

Phase two of my grand plan for Knott's would see the park removing its Silver Bullet coaster and shipping it to another Six Flags park. Knott's is not and should not be an iron park, and Silver Bullet destroyed the vibe of the park's entrance. I would love to see everything inside the Stagecoach track become an expanded Camp Snoopy, with a Splash Battle ride and other all-ages, family attractions that appeal to visitors older than just early- to mid-elementary school as well. But, again, that's for some future moment, when the park has more money to spend.

Let's keep dreaming. What would you like to see Six Flags do with Knott's to help this theme park achieve its thematic potential?

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