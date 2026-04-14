New PAW Patrol land gets its opening date
The UK's first PAW Patrol-themed land now has its opening date.
World of PAW Patrol will open May 3 at Chessington World of Adventures, Merlin Entertainments announced. The 1.4 acre, £15 million (US$20.5 million) land will offer four new rides plus two themed playscapes. The previously announced rides are:
- Chase’s Mountain Mission: A Zierer Force family roller coaster
- Zuma’s Hovercraft Adventure: the UK's first Zierer Drifter ride
- Skye’s Helicopter Heroes: A tower ride
- Marshall’s Firetruck Rescue
The playgrounds, just announced, will be Rubble & Rocky's Play Zone and The Flounder Boat Play.
World of PAW Patrol welcomed its first guest, four-year-old Hallie Sawyer from Southampton, who was appointed World of PAW Patrol's PAWject Manager. Photo courtesy Merlin Entertainments
Merlin is offering a "Twice the Fun" deal that provides a free day of admission to Chessington, Legoland Windsor, Thorpe Park, or Alton Towers with the purchase of a one-day admission to Chessington, from £32 per person. Here is the link for that deal.
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