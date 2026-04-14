Search the site Search

The 'Hat' returns to Walt Disney World

The hat is back at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

From 2001 to 2015, a giant Mickey's sorcerer's hat stood in front of the Chinese Theater in Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. Okay, if you want to play the "well, ACTUALLY..." game, it was Yensid's hat that was - shall we say - "borrowed" by Mickey in the "Sorcerer's Apprentice" scene from the 1940 film, "Fantasia."

Disney is bringing a sorcerer's hat back to the park this summer, with the reimagining of the former Animation Courtyard. Renamed The Walt Disney Studios, the land will reopen to guests on May 26. The new hat will stand over the entrance of the new The Magic of Disney Animation exhibit, which will debut later this summer.



Photo courtesy Disney

The new hat is meant to evoke the design of the Roy E. Disney Animation Building at Disney's corporate headquarters in Burbank, California.

In front of the former Star Wars Launch Bay building will be a new character forecourt, much like the one at the entrance to the Chinese Theater. Except that this one will feature hand, foot and paw prints from some of Disney's most famous animated stars.

The newly refreshed land also will include the east coast premiere of the Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! from Disney California Adventure, in the old Disney Jr. Play and Dance! space.

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Replies (2)