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Tokyo DisneySea kicks off its 25th birthday celebration

The 25th anniversary Sparkling Jubilee is now officially underway at Tokyo DisneySea.

The Japanese theme park will not turn 25 until September 4, but it used the occasion of its elder sibling Tokyo Disneyland's 43rd birthday today to kick off its own anniversary celebration.

The park's Mediterranean Harbor will host the party's daily Sparkling Jubilee Celebration, a 15-minute show where Mickey and friends - in their Jubilee outfits - will sail into the harbor aboard a specially decorated barge.



Duffy, Minnie, Mickey, and ShellieMay in their Jubilee outfits. Photo courtesy Disney Parks

The celebration continues through March 31, 2027. In addition to the Harbor show, a new 25-minute character show, Dance the Globe!, has opened for the event. Playing at American Waterfront Park, the show features Mickey and Friends as well as other Disney characters, including Rapunzel from Tangled, Hiro from Big Hero 6, and the Mirabel from Encanto, in her DisneySea debut. After dark, the park is offering a new projection show on the Hotel MiraCosta, "Sparkling Jubilee Night."

Special merchandise and snacks, in Jubilee Blue, also will be available throughout the park.

While the anniversary details provide a nice distraction, the big attraction at DisneySea remains the new Fantasy Springs land, and especially its highly rated and highly sought Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey ride. Queuing at least 90 minutes before park opening is a must on most days if you want to experience this indoor boat ride, whose ¥2,000 [US$12.50] Disney Premier Access passes typically sell out within minutes of park opening. Without that pass, you could be looking at up to a four-hour wait for the ride.

Disney Premier Access and the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass may be booked only via the official Tokyo Disney mobile app once you are scanned into the park. For more information, see our What to do at Tokyo DisneySea page.

For tickets to Tokyo DisneySea, please shop our partner's Tokyo Disney Resort tickets page.

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