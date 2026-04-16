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Disney's Muppets roller coaster gets its opening date and set list

We now have an official opening date for Walt Disney World's Muppets roller coaster.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 26, Disney announced today. The Muppets are replacing rock band Aerosmith on the Vekoma indoor launch coaster, which first opened in 1999.

The coaster will continue to feature on-ride music, and Disney today also announced the set list that fans can look forward to on the ride. The Muppets' house band, The Electric Mayhem, will be performing all tracks, joined by select guests artists.

Song 2 (originally performed by Blur)

Born to Be Wild, with Camilla the Chicken (originally performed by Steppenwolf)

Love Rollercoaster, with Jennifer Hudson and Questlove (originally Ohio Players and covered by Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop), with Def Leppard (originally Def Leppard)

Walking on Sunshine, with Kelly Clarkson (originally Katrina and The Waves)

Disney is also promising bonus tracks for the ride, so let's start the speculation on what those might be.

As for the story, the band is still at the G-Force Records studios, which we will see in the preshow and now is owned by Scooter's uncle, J.P. Grosse, the real estate tycoon and owner of the Muppet Theatre. And the super stretch LIMOs remain to take the band (and us) to the concert. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster reaches a top speed of 57 mph and the coaster features three inversions.

The guest artists on the set list will not be the only celebrities fans will see in this reimagined attraction. Disney today also announced several celebrity cameos for the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, appearing anywhere from the queue through to the exit gift shop: Awkwafina, Danny Trejo, Darren Criss, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Travis Barker, Yvette Nicole Brown, Wayne Brady, and - for the greatest celebrity cameo in Disney Parks history - "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is just one of several reimagined attractions debuting at the Walt Disney World Resort next month. Others include The Walt Disney Studios and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Soarin' Across America at EPCOT, all on May 26, and the new The Mandalorian and Grogu mission on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run on May 22.

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