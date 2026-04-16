Disney's Muppets roller coaster gets its opening date and set list
We now have an official opening date for Walt Disney World's Muppets roller coaster.
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 26, Disney announced today. The Muppets are replacing rock band Aerosmith on the Vekoma indoor launch coaster, which first opened in 1999.
The coaster will continue to feature on-ride music, and Disney today also announced the set list that fans can look forward to on the ride. The Muppets' house band, The Electric Mayhem, will be performing all tracks, joined by select guests artists.
- Song 2 (originally performed by Blur)
- Born to Be Wild, with Camilla the Chicken (originally performed by Steppenwolf)
- Love Rollercoaster, with Jennifer Hudson and Questlove (originally Ohio Players and covered by Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop), with Def Leppard (originally Def Leppard)
- Walking on Sunshine, with Kelly Clarkson (originally Katrina and The Waves)
Disney is also promising bonus tracks for the ride, so let's start the speculation on what those might be.
As for the story, the band is still at the G-Force Records studios, which we will see in the preshow and now is owned by Scooter's uncle, J.P. Grosse, the real estate tycoon and owner of the Muppet Theatre. And the super stretch LIMOs remain to take the band (and us) to the concert. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster reaches a top speed of 57 mph and the coaster features three inversions.
The guest artists on the set list will not be the only celebrities fans will see in this reimagined attraction. Disney today also announced several celebrity cameos for the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, appearing anywhere from the queue through to the exit gift shop: Awkwafina, Danny Trejo, Darren Criss, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Travis Barker, Yvette Nicole Brown, Wayne Brady, and - for the greatest celebrity cameo in Disney Parks history - "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is just one of several reimagined attractions debuting at the Walt Disney World Resort next month. Others include The Walt Disney Studios and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Soarin' Across America at EPCOT, all on May 26, and the new The Mandalorian and Grogu mission on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run on May 22.
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Replies (10)
When Rock 'n' Roller Coaster first opened, I had though that they would rotate the band featured every 5-10 years to make the coster feel new with only media swap and minor physical changes. Egg on my face for that assumption…
With this new approach, it seems the human characters are swappable and thus easier to mix things up without too much effort. Not to mention the track list which is freed from one particular band/artist for the whole set.
All this to say: I hope in the coming years there's efforts to change things up a bit every so often.
But don't ever take out Weird Al!
Introducing: Rock-adjacent'n'Roller Coaster featuring The Muppets, weird Al, and all the C-List Celebrities who owed us a favor!
This is lazy to say the least. Maybe they could move Muppets 3D over near there eventually. I'm not impressed by cramming all the IP they can into every part of the parks. And I know Aerosmith is technically IP, but it's not owned by Disney, and actually made sense for the ride's theme.
It's a crime to have Weird Al featured on this attraction & not have a polka on the set list.
"Small Ball" strikes again! Scroll down TPI's front page and you have Wendy & Pete, the Animation Hat and Muppets.
Low cost, New stuff.
And they drop the Muppets opening on Memorial Day weekend.
Brilliant!
Gotta say I'm a little disappointed (but not terribly surprised, I suppose) that the obvious "Rockin' All Around The World" from the "Muppets at Walt Disney World" TV special didn't make the cut. Maybe we'll get it as a bonus track...
My expectations for this were that it would be more like a glorified seasonal overlay than a truly reimagined attraction, and given that they're doing the project in under three months I suspect that's going to wind up being fairly accurate. Aerosmith was definitely at the point where their relevance was minimal and this swap allowing for a rotating mix of tunes isn't a bad move, but I hope it doesn't backfire because people had high expectations for it. At least it should be easy to redo once again in the event the Muppets wind up flopping with general visitors.
Not sure how it could "backfire". People will be heading to DHS for Toy Story Land, Galaxy's Edge and (soon enough) Monsters Inc. The Muppet coaster adds a modified ("new") attraction at a low development price. I'll wager the waits will hover between 30-60 minutes all summer.
It’s all fun and games until they have to modify the preshow because Dr. Teeth holds up his hand in a controversial way.
Ultimately it’s a roller coaster, so you could retheme it to Law and Order and it would still be popular. I understand why some folks are disappointed by this seemingly minimal retheme, but I just don’t see how much different people were expecting it to be, given the structure of the attraction and speed of the ride. It’d be one thing if they were re-theming a dark ride or theater show. I fully expect a very silly preshow and very silly songs on the ride. As for the randomness of the celebrities, I kind of feel like Muppetdom has always reveled in random celebrity interactions. Look at the original Muppet Show run and then on to the multitude of visitors on Sesame Street. Sure they’ve had A-listers, but they’ve also had some real randos lol. The stars here are the Muppets, of course and I would’ve been fine if it was just the Muppets. I’m just glad to see this back up and running and I’m also glad that the Muppets still have a presence in the park.
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"for the greatest celebrity cameo in Disney Parks history - "Weird Al" Yankovic."
He already has a cameo in the film Pirates 4-D, which originally played at the Globe Theater at BGW and has run at numerous other theme parks around the world including Thorpe Park and Phantasialand. And nothing against Weird Al, but the greatest celebrity cameo in a Disney park has to be "Patrick" on Soarin', especially when you consider the time at which the attraction debuted just a few years after Seinfeld ended (and was in heavy syndication) along with the guest with the Mickey Ears who looks conspicuously like Jason Alexander.
Frankly, I'm a little underwhelmed by this initial track list and the lack of rockstar power collaborating with Electric Mayhem. I know the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has broadened what classifies as "rock and roll", but when I think of rock artists, Questlove, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelly Clarkson are not the first performers that come to mind - if you're going to do an American Idol reunion, at least include Daughtry or Adam Lambert singing a Queen song.
Def Leppard definitely fits the "rock and roll" theme, but Rock! Rock! (Till you drop) is not the song I would have picked from their immense catalogue, and probably would have been my 4th or 5th choice if limited to Pyromania (behind Rock of Ages, Foolin', Photograph, and likely Too Late for Love). Also, the lack of more modern or iconic rock songs is really disappointing - Born to Be Wild is from the 60's, Love Roller Coaster is from the 70s (and 90's), Walking on Sunshine and Rock! Rock! are from the 80's, and Song 2 is from the 90's. If you take Song 2 out, this could be confused for a rejected Peter Quill mixtape for GotG:CR (frankly, I wouldn't be surprised that's the reason these songs were chosen - WDI bought the rights to these songs initially for that ride and didn't think they worked on the EPCOT coaster).
Something tells me that they either didn't want to spend the time or money to get the rights to a solid track list here given this is such a quick and skim-coated overlay. Hopefully they have at least one "hidden" track in the attraction from Aerosmith. Disney ginned up a ton of social media/influencer attention this week for the announcement of this track list, but it's going over like a lead balloon (if only Disney could have ponied up for some Led Zeppelin instead).