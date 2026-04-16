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Six Flags flip-flops, will bring back park presidents

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has reversed course and decided to bring back the position of park president that the company eliminated less than a year ago.

My colleague Brady MacDonald has the story for the Orange County Register.

Last May, Six Flags decided to replace the function of 27 park presidents with regional managers for four regions across the country. Now, the amusement park chain will bring back the park president position at 10 of its remaining parks:

Canada’s Wonderland

Carowinds

Cedar Point

Kings Island

Knott’s Berry Farm

Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags just completed the sale of six of its US theme parks to EPR Properties as it looks to "optimize" its portfolio. With Six Flags America closing last year and California's Great America due to close within the next few years, if you wanted a list of parks that the company likely is to keep, well, this list is probably as good as any.

Notably missing from this list are Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Kings Dominion, both of which have seen relatively aggressive investment over the past years. I am awaiting information about who will be overseeing those parks going forward.

Six Flags said that it will announce next week who will hold these park president positions. But Brady reported that Raffi Kaprelyan will return to Knott's, with Brian Oerding coming over to Magic Mountain from Carowinds.

Putting a single individual in charge at each of the park's top locations will allow the company to reduce its number of corporate positions. It also should allow better accountability and faster decision making at the local level, but fans will have to wait to see how this latest change affects individual park operations.

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