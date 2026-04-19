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Rope Drop: The return of 'those meddling kids'

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Happy birthday this week to Disney's Animal Kingdom, which celebrates its 28th anniversary on April 22.

Epic Universe visitors will want to note that Yoshi's Adventure will close for a brief refurbishment this week, from April 21 to April 23.

This week will see the return of Universal Fan Fest Nights on Thursday, April 23. The event continues on 11 more select nights through May 16. I will be at the debut on Thursday, so look for my coverage on Friday morning. New this year is the Scooby Doo x Universal Monsters on the backlot and the Forbidden Forest: Search for the Hippogriff experience in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Other highlights include the One Piece Grand Pirate Show in the Waterworld theater and a Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon movie in the DreamWorks Theatre. Get your tickets here, from our partner.

The Busch Gardens Williamsburg Food & Wine Festival also returns on Thursday. This year's event continues Thursdays through Sundays through June 21, plus on Memorial Day. You can find the menus and map on Busch Gardens' website.

On Friday, April 24 Worlds of Fun reopens for the season - its first under Enchanted Parks management. Its Enchanted Parks sibling, Six Flags St. Louis, opens on Saturday, April 25. Also reopening for the season that day are Six Flags Great America and Knoebels.

Finally, one week from today, on April 26, it's TikiLand Day at Disneyland. Get ready for tropical shirts and dresses, plus longer than usual queues for Dole Whips.

Refurbishment schedule

February 17: Jungle Cruise closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Reopens as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station on May 26.

February 27: Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

March 30: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin closed at Disneyland. No reopening dates yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

April 21 - April 23: Yoshi’s Adventure closes at Epic Universe.

April 27: Silly Symphony Swings closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

May 3: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom.

May 3: Mine-Cart Madness closes for the day at Epic Universe.

May 4: Pirates of the Caribbean closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

May 4 - May 22: Viking Training Camp closes at Universal Epic Universe.

May 10: Impressions de France and Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along reopen at EPCOT.

May 14: Soarin’ Around the World closes at EPCOT. Soarin’ Across America opens May 26.

May 15: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Universal Islands of Adventure.

May 26: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

May 26 - June 9: Me Ship, The Olive closes at Islands of Adventure.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

June 2: Toy Story Midway Mania! reopens at Disney California Adventure.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

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