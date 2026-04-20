Search the site Search

The top six alternatives to not visiting Disney this summer

If you were not planning to visit a Disney theme park this summer, I have six great alternatives to that for you. Each one offers something special for families who are looking for a fresh take on a fun and relaxing vacation. Follow the links below to see my visitors guides that will show you what to do at each destination.

First, if you not planning to visit Disney this year because you miss the old-school, no-hassle vibe that the Disney theme parks used to offer, consider a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland. With so many guests cosplaying Duffy and Friends for their Instagram accounts, Hong Kong Disneyland typically offers short waits for its actual attractions, without the need for whatever Disney is calling Fastpass these days.

Second, if you and your family want the most attentive customer service at affordable prices, it's time to book a visit to Tokyo Disney Resort. The home of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea offers amazing service and some of the best attractions in the world, all for admission prices far lower than you will find at the U.S. parks.

Third, if your family is bored with the Orlando experience and looking for something fresh, this might be the summer to head to Shanghai Disneyland. No Haunted Mansion. No It's a Small World. No Tower of Terror. And Pirates is a totally different experience.

Fourth, if you are sick of sitting in a car on your vacation and want a get-away that sticks to planes and trains, look to Disneyland Paris. France's TGV high-speed train will whisk your family from the airport to the resort in just minutes.

Fifth, if you want a wide variety of attractions and experiences - but all within easy walking distance, this is the year for you to visit Disneyland in California. With Disney California Adventure just steps away from Walt's original theme park, you and your family can enjoy dozens of classic and innovative attractions without getting back into the car or taking a bus.

Finally, the sixth and single best alternative to not visiting Disney has to be a trip to Walt Disney World. It's the ultimate Disney experience - with four theme parks, two water parks, and dozens of hotels, restaurants, and other attractions to enjoy. There's nothing more "not not" Disney than this.

Have a sassy, silly (and slightly sarcastic) week!

Replies (2)