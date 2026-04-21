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Take a fresh look at Walt Disney World's next resort

Disney has released fresh details about the new DVC (i.e. vacation ownership/timeshare) resort that it is building on the site of Walt Disney World's old River Country water park.

Disney Lakeshore Lodge is set to open next summer. The Disney Vacation Club resort will offer 967 accommodations, ranging from studios to multi-bedroom villas. Included among those will new one- and two-bedroom Lake Houses on the shore of Bay Lake.

Design motifs in the resort will reference Disney films set in nature, from Bambi to Pocahontas to Brother Bear. Disney also has released new concept art for the resort's entry and towers.



Concept art courtesy Disney Experiences

"We're excited to share our vision for Disney Lakeshore Lodge, a place where the magic of Disney storytelling comes alive through the beauty of the natural world," Disney Vacation Club senior vice president and general manager Bill Diercksen said. "Inspired by Walt Disney's lifelong admiration for the great outdoors, this resort will offer our members and guests an opportunity to reconnect with nature while creating cherished family memories at Walt Disney World Resort."

Disney Lakeshore Lodge should provide an alternative for Disney visitors looking for the natural vibe of Disney's Wilderness Lodge, but with a lakefront setting that allows a better angle of the Magic Kingdom fireworks at night. Located next door to Fort Wilderness, Lakeshore Lodge also will be located just a short jaunt from the popular Hoop-Dee-Do Musical Revue. Disney will announce the dining and recreation venues at Lakeshore Lodge itself in the months ahead.

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