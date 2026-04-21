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New Shark Encounter gets its opening date

Theme park fans can walk underneath sharks in San Diego again, starting next month.

SeaWorld San Diego today announced the opening date for its reimagined Shark Encounter attraction - May 22.

"The all-new Shark Encounter is an awe-inspiring experience that brings guests face-to-face with some of the ocean's most powerful and misunderstood predators," SeaWorld San Diego park president Tyler Carter said. "From above-water viewing to the immersive shark tunnel, this dynamic habitat offers a deeper appreciation for these incredible animals while reinforcing our commitment to marine education, conservation, and inspiring the next generation of ocean advocates."

The exhibit will feature 11 different shark species, including blacktip reef sharks, sand tiger sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark. Shark Encounter will include viewing from above the habitat as well as below, including the return of SeaWorld's moving walkway shark tunnel.



Shark Encounter upper level. Concept art courtesy SeaWorld

The exhibit concludes with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall, where new LED multimedia will pair with the wildlife views to bring "the story of sharks to life," SeaWorld said.



Shark Encounter lower level. Concept art courtesy SeaWorld

Annual passholders will get early access to Shark Encounter before its official May 22 debut. For tickets to the park, as well as regional attraction access passes, please shop our partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets store.

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