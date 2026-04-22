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Six Flags offers free admission for pre-schoolers

Children ages 3 to 5 can get into Six Flags theme parks free this summer, with the company's new Pre-K Pass.

The pass is available to current Six Flags season passholders and members. You must register your kids for their Pre-K passes online and then activate the pass in person before May 31. A valid birth certificate or passport showing the child’s age is required at activation, and the child must be present.

There is a limit of two Pre-K Passes for each adult pass. You can register for the passes on Six Flags' website.

The Pre-K Pass is available at most Six Flags parks, not including the Six Flags-branded parks that are now part of the Enchanted Parks chain. Beyond those, the Pre-K Pass also is not available at the following theme parks in the U.S.:

Kings Island

Knott's Berry Farm

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Why exempt these parks? It's not that Six Flags is excluding parks in major metro areas - the Chicago park is eligible, for example. Nor is Six Flags excluding its most popular theme parks. Cedar Point and Canada's Wonderland are good to go. Knott's and Kings Island have refreshed their kiddie lands recently and Magic Mountain will debuts its new kiddie land this summer, so I would guess that these are the parks that Six Flags believes do not need an incentive to drive attendance from families with small children.

The pass also is not available at the Hurricane Harbor water parks in California and Arizona or Schlitterbahn New Braunfels.

Park presidents named

Six Flags today also officially named the 10 individuals who will serve as park presidents at the locations where Six Flags is bringing back that role.

Canada’s Wonderland: Christopher Mortensen

Carowinds: Bridgette Bywater

Cedar Point: Colleen Brady

Kings Island: Tony Carovillano

Knott’s Berry Farm: Raffi Kaprelyan

Six Flags Great Adventure: Mike Fehnel

Six Flags Great America: John Krajnak

Six Flags Magic Mountain: Brian Oerding

Six Flags Over Georgia: Richard Pretlow

Six Flags Over Texas: Pete Carmichael

"These changes are about putting leadership, expertise and accountability as close to our guests and team members as possible," Six Flags CEO John Reilly said. "By strengthening park-level leadership, and aligning our support model with our strategic priorities, we’re empowering our teams to move faster, innovate locally and deliver exceptional experiences every day."

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