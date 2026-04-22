Six Flags offers free admission for pre-schoolers
Children ages 3 to 5 can get into Six Flags theme parks free this summer, with the company's new Pre-K Pass.
The pass is available to current Six Flags season passholders and members. You must register your kids for their Pre-K passes online and then activate the pass in person before May 31. A valid birth certificate or passport showing the child’s age is required at activation, and the child must be present.
There is a limit of two Pre-K Passes for each adult pass. You can register for the passes on Six Flags' website.
The Pre-K Pass is available at most Six Flags parks, not including the Six Flags-branded parks that are now part of the Enchanted Parks chain. Beyond those, the Pre-K Pass also is not available at the following theme parks in the U.S.:
- Kings Island
- Knott's Berry Farm
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
- Six Flags Magic Mountain
Why exempt these parks? It's not that Six Flags is excluding parks in major metro areas - the Chicago park is eligible, for example. Nor is Six Flags excluding its most popular theme parks. Cedar Point and Canada's Wonderland are good to go. Knott's and Kings Island have refreshed their kiddie lands recently and Magic Mountain will debuts its new kiddie land this summer, so I would guess that these are the parks that Six Flags believes do not need an incentive to drive attendance from families with small children.
The pass also is not available at the Hurricane Harbor water parks in California and Arizona or Schlitterbahn New Braunfels.
Park presidents named
Six Flags today also officially named the 10 individuals who will serve as park presidents at the locations where Six Flags is bringing back that role.
- Canada’s Wonderland: Christopher Mortensen
- Carowinds: Bridgette Bywater
- Cedar Point: Colleen Brady
- Kings Island: Tony Carovillano
- Knott’s Berry Farm: Raffi Kaprelyan
- Six Flags Great Adventure: Mike Fehnel
- Six Flags Great America: John Krajnak
- Six Flags Magic Mountain: Brian Oerding
- Six Flags Over Georgia: Richard Pretlow
- Six Flags Over Texas: Pete Carmichael
"These changes are about putting leadership, expertise and accountability as close to our guests and team members as possible," Six Flags CEO John Reilly said. "By strengthening park-level leadership, and aligning our support model with our strategic priorities, we’re empowering our teams to move faster, innovate locally and deliver exceptional experiences every day."
Replies (4)
Awesome - I will drop off my 5 year olds and leave for the day...
Free day care.... LOVE IT...
Looks like we've got our 11th park president!
I guess it shouldn't be surprising that their new CEO, a long-time Sea World executive, is bringing long-time Sea World ideas to Six Flags.
On a semi-related note SFGAm just announced on their website that Columbia Carousel, Sky Trek Tower, Whizzer, Sprocket Rockets, Hometown Fun Machine, and Ricochet (as well as all 3 water rides) are "temporarily closed." And they removed a kids area this year. So there's really no reason to take a preschooler to the park anyway.
Also from what i've heard all almost all of the coasters are going to be running 1 train, so unless you want to be really frustrated and leave after going on like 2 rides...there's no reason for thrillseekers to go either.
Great start to the 50th anniversary season! They really went all out for this one.
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This deal is just pure lip service in an attempt to gain some positive publicity. Busch Gardens Williamsburg (and many other parks) have been offering deals like this for decades, yet SF is just catching on but appears to be afraid of any potential revenue losses by putting so many limitations on this. The fact that the deal is not valid at parks that actually draw a significant percentage of their visits from kids under 5 just proves how uncommitted SF is to attracting the next generation of thrill seekers.