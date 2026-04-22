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Is Efteling getting too popular?

Dutch theme park Efteling reported strong attendance and financial results for 2025. But were they too strong?

The park announced today that it welcomed 5.78 million visits by 4.98 million individual visitors in 2025. That's an interesting data point that I wish we could get from more parks. While it's great to know overall entrances for various parks, I long also have wanted to know exactly how many distinct individuals made those visits.

At a park with a large annual pass base, where people visit multiple times throughout the year, you would expect a big gap between the number of overall visits and distinct visitors. On the flip side, for a park where everyone is from out of town and only visits once, the numbers of visits and unique visitors might come close to being the same.

For examples, I would love to see these numbers for Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, which I suspect would represent these two extremes.

Getting back to Efteling, the park's unique visitor count is important because of local regulations that limit the number of people who are allowed at the park in one year. And Efteling is bumping right up against that cap.

"Although Efteling is subject to a nature permit that limits us to a maximum of five million unique visitors per year, we have stayed within that limit," CEO Fons Jurgens said. "Of course, we hope to welcome as many visitors as possible to the World of Efteling again in 2026, while respecting the regulations. Above all, we hope that a new permit will be granted."

A gap of just 20,000 visitors is not much for a park facing a five million visitor cap. That's just one slightly above average day of attendance. Efteling is a past winner of the Theme Park Insider Award for the world's best theme park. It's a destination that has earned the attention and respect of fans.

Efteling last year opened its Efteling Grand Hotel, a 140-room property located at the park's entrance. The park this year is debuting a new family drop ride next to Baron 1989 and is reimagining its Raveleijn show and area, which are set to debut this winter.

For 2025, Efteling reported operating income of 347 million euros and a net profit of 27.2 million euros.

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