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Disney makes deal with San Diego for more California cruises

Get ready for more Disney Cruises out of Southern California.

Disney Cruise Line this morning announced a new agreement with the Port of San Diego that will extend DCL's stay at the port through at least 2031. Under the deal, Disney Cruise Line will nearly double the number of cruises that it has been offering from Southern California.

"San Diego has been an important part of our West Coast operations for more than a decade, and a place our guests love sailing from," Jose Fernandez, Vice President of Port Strategy, Development & Operations for Disney Cruise Line, said. "This new agreement supports our long-term growth and helps us continue contributing to the region's economy."

The agreement gives Disney non-exclusive priority access to the Port of San Diego’s North and South berths at the B Street cruise terminal. Disney Cruise Line said that it expects to welcome more than one million passengers for departures through the Port during the term of this agreement.

Disney previously announced that Disney Wonder will sail from the Port of San Diego from October 2026 through April 2027. Disney Magic will join its sibling in San Diego in October and November 2026, meaning that Southern California will have two Disney Cruise Line ships sailing from it for the first time. Both ships will sail three- to seven-night itineraries with ports of call including Catalina Island, Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, and Puerto Vallarta.

Last year, the City of Avalon on California's Catalina Island approved a deal that gives the Disney Cruise Line preferred access to anchorage areas on Tuesdays year-round. The deal also gives Disney the same preferred access on Saturdays from mid-September through mid-May.

Disney's deal on Catalina takes effect next year. It's a five-year deal with options for two five-year extensions. Disney is guaranteeing to deliver 120,000 guests a year to the port.

Disney Cruise Line has five more ships on order, joining the fleet's current eight ships around the world. That includes the upcoming Disney Believe and a ship designated for Oriental Land Co.'s new cruise venture in Japan. Those both will be Wish-class ships. Disney's next three ships after those will be of a new class, with capacities tipped to be around 3,000 guests. That would be larger than Disney's original Magic class, but smaller than the Dream and Wish classes.

All of these ships are expected to be in service by 2031, providing plenty of capacity to expand operations in San Diego and Southern California.

For assistance in planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation anywhere in the world, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation quote.

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