Search the site Search

Universal posts strong financial start to 2026

Universal's theme parks saw big increases in revenue and earnings to start 2026, parent company Comcast reported this morning.

For the first three months of 2026, Universal reported $2.3 billion in revenue at its theme parks, up 24.2% from the same period on 2025. Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park opened officially in May 2025, after last year's first quarter.

"Orlando continues to perform extremely well, with Epic driving strong resort attendance and higher per cap spending," Comcast Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh said. "We're continuing to invest behind a pipeline of growth. This year, we opened Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift in Universal Hollywood and our first ever Kids Park in Frisco, Texas this summer. Internationally, our U.K. park is progressing through final planning approvals as site stabilization begins, and we're building on our strength in Japan with immersive Pokemon experiences."

But not all the news was good, with economic pressure on Universal's Asian theme parks.

"Partially offsetting strong growth in Orlando is some pressure at our other parks," CFO Jason Armstrong said. "Specifically in Osaka, we're seeing some impact from China-related inbound travel trends, which is putting pressure on attendance. And in Beijing, we're navigating a more challenging macroeconomic environment."

So far, Comcast officials are not seeing a significant challenge to theme park earnings from the U.S. economy.

"We haven't yet seen any significant impact in the parks business caused by higher oil" prices, Cavanagh said. "That does not mean that it may not happen, depending on the duration of the effect on price of gas and airline tickets and so forth. So more to come, but thus far, [we're] not seeing a pullback of any level that's concerning in the current results. We'll see what the coming quarters look like."

Comcast reported $553 million in Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026, up 33% from last year's $413 million.

For my weekly update of Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

Replies (10)