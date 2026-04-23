Universal posts strong financial start to 2026
Universal's theme parks saw big increases in revenue and earnings to start 2026, parent company Comcast reported this morning.
For the first three months of 2026, Universal reported $2.3 billion in revenue at its theme parks, up 24.2% from the same period on 2025. Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park opened officially in May 2025, after last year's first quarter.
"Orlando continues to perform extremely well, with Epic driving strong resort attendance and higher per cap spending," Comcast Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh said. "We're continuing to invest behind a pipeline of growth. This year, we opened Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift in Universal Hollywood and our first ever Kids Park in Frisco, Texas this summer. Internationally, our U.K. park is progressing through final planning approvals as site stabilization begins, and we're building on our strength in Japan with immersive Pokemon experiences."
But not all the news was good, with economic pressure on Universal's Asian theme parks.
"Partially offsetting strong growth in Orlando is some pressure at our other parks," CFO Jason Armstrong said. "Specifically in Osaka, we're seeing some impact from China-related inbound travel trends, which is putting pressure on attendance. And in Beijing, we're navigating a more challenging macroeconomic environment."
So far, Comcast officials are not seeing a significant challenge to theme park earnings from the U.S. economy.
"We haven't yet seen any significant impact in the parks business caused by higher oil" prices, Cavanagh said. "That does not mean that it may not happen, depending on the duration of the effect on price of gas and airline tickets and so forth. So more to come, but thus far, [we're] not seeing a pullback of any level that's concerning in the current results. We'll see what the coming quarters look like."
Comcast reported $553 million in Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026, up 33% from last year's $413 million.
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Replies (10)
Given that Universal is openly admitting issues in their Asian parks, it's probably safe to assume that a bulk of the percentage of the year over year revenue increase is solely due to Epic. That would mean that on it's own Epic generated around a half a BILLION dollars of revenue in 1Q26. This is probably one of the best and last looks we'll see into the performance of Epic.
The poor online reviews of the park are undeniable, but these financial results seem to laugh in the face of those, especially when you consider this particular reporting period had no major variables to potentially cloud the picture of a theme park approaching its first birthday that is making a major impact to Universal's bottom line. That doesn't mean Universal can sit back and pat themselves on the back, because those negative online reviews are certainly concerning to the park and its continuing success, but I think these numbers should be celebrated and justify the investment the company is making to open another new park in the UK (and a smaller park in Texas).
As with reviews for any tourism or hospitality related venue, the negative reviews need to be taken with a grain of salt. Not to say the gripes aren't legitimate, but they likely don't represent the majority of views, hence it not having a major effect on attendance numbers. Most people are likely to only leave a review if they had a negative experience. Maybe also if they had an extremely positive one, but still people are more motivated to write negative reviews than positive reviews unless reviewing things is part of their job. I think the majority of people are having a perfectly great time at Epic, they're just not writing about it as much as those who had negative feelings.
I would tend to agree with your assessment ThemeParkFanatic25, but you would think that other theme parks would similarly have a significant number of negative reviews that would reflect in the overall rating. However, the negativity towards Epic appears to be out of proportion, and not just related to people being more motivated to leave negative feedback when they're not satisfied. Epic's rating on Google is lower than Sea World Orlando and some Six Flags parks, which does not seem to be due to a coincidence or some conspiracy to trash the new park online.
I tend to think that the park cannot meet expectations because of lack of capacity (even with carefully controlled admission practices), technical issues, and marketing that oversold the new park as a game-changing epiphany in the industry. For many guests, Epic is never going to meet expectations, but the significant number of negative reviews and ratings seems to be a result of other issues with the new park that will need to be addressed quickly. It's clear the park is making money, but if Universal wants it to continue to drive interest in UO and compete against a company that is investing billions over the next 3+ years on major additions, they can't assume the financial windfall that Epic generated over the past year will continue without some changes to reverse the general sentiment towards the new park.
I ain't no Epic hater. I spent three days at the park in January, and though we experienced our share of technical malfunctions (mid show shuts downs at Le Cirque Arcanus & The Untrainable Dragon and a 45 minute posted wait for Mine Cart Madness that stretched to 2 hours and 45 minutes) we enjoyed our time and are planning to return in 2027.
But there are a coupla three things to keep in mind when deciding if Epic is a success or failure. One is that Universal Orlando had an (expected) slip in attendance in the years prior to Epic opening, so any increase in 2025 and beyond has to account for the earlier dip. The other is if the juice was worth the squeeze, which we may not find out for many years down the road. The reported price was over $6 Billion, so even strong gains in attendance, occupancy and per capital spending may not be enough. I am still of the mind that Kabletown may have been better served by revamping the tired sections of their OG parks, like say reworking Toon Lagoon into a version of the Amazing Isle of Berk, but we shall see.
When it's all said and done here what we want to know is...
When will Fast and Furious open in Hollywood?!?!
Some slippery language in addressing the question about high gas prices. Cavanagh said that Universal saw no effects in the reported quarter. But the war started at the end of February, with the first quarter ending in late March. That's not much time for an adverse effect to show.
He seemed to take care not to answer whether Universal had seen any downturn in advance domestic bookings. (I am hearing those are down across the industry, BTW.) I suspect that will be a much bigger story in the Q2 and Q3 results.
So Sky News, Universal/KableTown’s UK face sent out their weekly money blog newsletter today with this as the opening paragraph
(Bear in mind British English “Holiday” is “Vacation”)
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It's now safe to assume your summer holiday will be disrupted by the Iran conflict.
In the past 24 hours, EU energy chief Dan Jorgensen told Sky News "it's very likely that many people's holidays will be affected, either by flight cancellations or very, very expensive tickets".
And he warned: "Even if we do everything we can do, if the jet fuel is not there, then it's not there."
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So unless something does change there will be an effect on the Orlando parks - and remember we Brits and Euros get over 5 weeks break per year, we don’t come for a long weekend, we come for a fortnight.
Disney at least can turn to DLP to reclaim some lost demand, but both universal and Disney might want to look at focusing on improving domestic demand over capacity expansions…
Great results for Universal. There's a big difference between a poor park and not quite meeting expectations, especially with the hype and anticipation leading up to its opening, which is what I believe the majority of the current negativity is based on. They will get it right and start eating more of Disney's share.
There's an article in the Daily Telegraph today, a very reputable UK newspaper, listing central Florida's top 10 theme parks and EPIC is #2 behind Magic Kingdom.
Universal is never out of the spotlight. Sorry, THC, couldn't resist it.
"Small ball" (wink) - Heard they are adding a cone that resembles an iconic hat and some other small things that will draw international crowds. I think they installing breadfruit trees for extra shade.
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Anybody who says epic Universe was a failure should take a look at these numbers. That's almost an increase of one third, which is a lot more than it sounds like when you're working with billions of dollars.
And remember, many people are probably holding back on their trips in anticipation of increased Stardust reliability/upcoming F&F roller coaster.
I do wonder how bad the gas prices will affect the parks. I hope Orlando stays successful, even if it means limited investment for however long it takes.
How much do you wanna bet that SeaWorld will blame a loss this same period of time on the weather?