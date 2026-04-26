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Rope Drop: Let's do a Star Wars time warp

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Jungle Cruise has reopened at Disneyland, as has Toy Story Midway Mania at Disney California Adventure. Looking ahead, Silly Symphony Swings closes at DCA on April 27, with no reopening date yet. The next day, on April 28, Tom Sawyer Island closes at Disneyland for a short refurb, returning May 8.

Also on April 28, Hyperspace Mountain is set to return at Disneyland, replacing Space Mountain with its Star Wars overlay. But the big Star Wars happening at Disneyland comes Wednesday, April 29, when the time shift happens in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Starting that day, the current First Order camp heads back to the time of the original trilogy. That sets the stage for Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo to start greeting guests in the Black Spire Outpost. The sequel trilogy characters will he hanging out over near what is now the Resistance Camp on Batuu.

One week from today, on May 3, Canada's Wonderland reopens for the season, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom after its long rebuild. It's also Bats Day at Disneyland on May 3, so come to the park in your darkest best.

Happy birthday this week to Kings Island, which turns 54 on April 29. Disney's Hollywood Studios celebrates its 37th birthday on May 1. And Dollywood hits the big 4-0 in a week, with its 40th anniversary coming one week from today, on May 3.

Refurbishment schedule

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Reopens as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station on May 26.

February 27: Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

April 27: Silly Symphony Swings closes at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 28 - May 7: Tom Sawyer Island closes at Disneyland.

May 1: Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin reopen at Disneyland.

May 3: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom.

May 3: Mine-Cart Madness closes for the day at Epic Universe.

May 4: Pirates of the Caribbean closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

May 4 - May 22: Viking Training Camp closes at Universal Epic Universe.

May 10: Impressions de France and Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along reopen at EPCOT.

May 14: Soarin’ Around the World closes at EPCOT. Soarin’ Across America opens May 26.

May 15: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Universal Islands of Adventure.

May 26: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

May 26 - June 9: Me Ship, The Olive closes at Islands of Adventure.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

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