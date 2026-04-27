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Look back at the history of Universal's 'Theseus Paradox' park

Waiting for the One Piece pirate show at Universal Studios Hollywood last week got me thinking about the WaterWorld show that usually plays in that theater.

Did you know that WaterWorld is the oldest existing attraction at the park, save for the Studio Tour itself? WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular opened in 1995, just months after the Kevin Costner film. Yet Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated its 60th anniversary just a couple of years ago. That means that nothing other than the ever-changing Studio Tour from the park's first 30 years survives.

Is Universal Studios Hollywood the world's best example of a "Ship of Theseus" theme park? For those who do not know the term, the Ship of Theseus is a thought experiment about whether an object remains that object after having all of its original components replaced over time. That certainly seems the case with USH.

To be fair, Universal Studios Hollywood was not Universal Studios Hollywood when it opened. What is now the park opened in 1964 as the Universal Studio Tour. The park did not start using the Universal Studios Hollywood name regularly until after Universal Studios Florida opened in 1990. The Starway and the Lower Lot opened in 1991, expanding the park into what we know today.

Well, at least in terms of the park's footprint. Even on the Studio Tour, the oldest surviving encounter on the tram tour is the Flash Flood scene, which dates to 1968. Jaws opened in 1976, followed by Earthquake in 1989. Those are the only attractions in the park older than WaterWorld.

Here are the opening years for today's attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood:

2023: Super Nintendo World - Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge

2021: The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!

2019: Jurassic World: The Ride

2018: DreamWorks Theatre - Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest

2016: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff

2014: Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land

2012: Transformers: The Ride – 3D

2008: The Simpsons Ride

2004: Revenge of the Mummy

1995: Waterworld

1993: Universal CityWalk

1964: Studio Tour

That's a lot of changes in the park in this century. For additional context, here are the attractions that have closed at Universal Studios Hollywood in the past 25 years.

2023: Animal Actors Stage and Castle Theatre (replaced by Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift)

2020: The Walking Dead (often used as a Halloween Horror Nights space)

2018: Jurassic Park: The Ride (rethemed as Jurassic World: The Ride) and Globe Theatre (replaced by Secret Life of Pets)

2017: Shrek 4-D (replaced by DreamWorks Theatre)

2014: Universal's House of Horrors (replaced by Universal Boulevard)

2013: Terminator 2: 3D and Coke Soak play area (replaced by Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land), and The Adventures of Curious George and Universal Amphitheatre (replaced by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter)

2010: Backdraft and Special Effects Stages (replaced by Transformers: The Ride – 3D)

2007: Back to the Future: The Ride (replaced by The Simpsons Ride) and Lucy: A Tribute (replaced by Studio Cafe)

2003: E.T. Adventure (replaced by Revenge of the Mummy)

2002: The Wild Wild Wild West Stunt Show (replaced by Universal Plaza)

Here are the encounters that have closed on the Studio Tour in that time:

2025: Fast & Furious: Supercharged

2016: Parting of the Red Sea

2013: Curse of the Mummy's Tomb and The Fast & The Furious: Extreme Close-Up

2010: The Collapsing Bridge

2008: King Kong Encounter

Is there another major theme park that has changed this much in that amount of time? I can't think of one, but if you can, please tell me about it in the comments.

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