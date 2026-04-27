Look back at the history of Universal's 'Theseus Paradox' park
Universal Studios Hollywood last week got me thinking about the WaterWorld show that usually plays in that theater.Waiting for the One Piece pirate show at
Did you know that WaterWorld is the oldest existing attraction at the park, save for the Studio Tour itself? WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular opened in 1995, just months after the Kevin Costner film. Yet Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated its 60th anniversary just a couple of years ago. That means that nothing other than the ever-changing Studio Tour from the park's first 30 years survives.
Is Universal Studios Hollywood the world's best example of a "Ship of Theseus" theme park? For those who do not know the term, the Ship of Theseus is a thought experiment about whether an object remains that object after having all of its original components replaced over time. That certainly seems the case with USH.
To be fair, Universal Studios Hollywood was not Universal Studios Hollywood when it opened. What is now the park opened in 1964 as the Universal Studio Tour. The park did not start using the Universal Studios Hollywood name regularly until after Universal Studios Florida opened in 1990. The Starway and the Lower Lot opened in 1991, expanding the park into what we know today.
Well, at least in terms of the park's footprint. Even on the Studio Tour, the oldest surviving encounter on the tram tour is the Flash Flood scene, which dates to 1968. Jaws opened in 1976, followed by Earthquake in 1989. Those are the only attractions in the park older than WaterWorld.
Here are the opening years for today's attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood:
2023: Super Nintendo World - Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge
2021: The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!
2019: Jurassic World: The Ride
2018: DreamWorks Theatre - Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest
2016: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff
2014: Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land
2012: Transformers: The Ride – 3D
2008: The Simpsons Ride
2004: Revenge of the Mummy
1995: Waterworld
1993: Universal CityWalk
1964: Studio Tour
That's a lot of changes in the park in this century. For additional context, here are the attractions that have closed at Universal Studios Hollywood in the past 25 years.
2023: Animal Actors Stage and Castle Theatre (replaced by Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift)
2020: The Walking Dead (often used as a Halloween Horror Nights space)
2018: Jurassic Park: The Ride (rethemed as Jurassic World: The Ride) and Globe Theatre (replaced by Secret Life of Pets)
2017: Shrek 4-D (replaced by DreamWorks Theatre)
2014: Universal's House of Horrors (replaced by Universal Boulevard)
2013: Terminator 2: 3D and Coke Soak play area (replaced by Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land), and The Adventures of Curious George and Universal Amphitheatre (replaced by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter)
2010: Backdraft and Special Effects Stages (replaced by Transformers: The Ride – 3D)
2007: Back to the Future: The Ride (replaced by The Simpsons Ride) and Lucy: A Tribute (replaced by Studio Cafe)
2003: E.T. Adventure (replaced by Revenge of the Mummy)
2002: The Wild Wild Wild West Stunt Show (replaced by Universal Plaza)
Here are the encounters that have closed on the Studio Tour in that time:
2025: Fast & Furious: Supercharged
2016: Parting of the Red Sea
2013: Curse of the Mummy's Tomb and The Fast & The Furious: Extreme Close-Up
2010: The Collapsing Bridge
2008: King Kong Encounter
Is there another major theme park that has changed this much in that amount of time? I can't think of one, but if you can, please tell me about it in the comments.
Replies (5)
What a fascinating piece here. I'm a big fan of the park itself and of its history (anyone else remember the Creature from the Black Lagoon show from 2009?).
Amazing how so much has changed and in most cases, for the better. They really are investing in the park despite its small footprint. Harry Potter and Nintendo were lands that did not replace a major theme park attraction and the hillside is used extensively for the upcoming roller coaster. Kudos to USH.
Beacher, I believe the ice tunnel portion of the Studio Tour came from the Bigfoot episode of the Six Million Dollar Man TV show. In that classic episode we found out that Bigfoot is an alien robot!
My family’s visit in 1978 also included a meet and greet with a Battlestar Galactica cast member and a rampaging heavily muscled fella in green Incredible Hulk makeup. Good times!
That cannot be the correct date for the mummy.
While USH has changed a ton throughout it's lifetime, I'm not sure I'd say its the same "like for like" process represented by the Ship of Theseus paradox. Instead, it feels more like a natural evolution as changing tastes favor different types of attractions than those the park offered prior to the early 2000s, and due to the limited space available there simply isn't room to keep building out and instead addition must occur by replacement.
Personally, Disney California Adventure Park is probably the one that comes most to mind as a "Theseus park," as while many of the original attractions are still present in the park, almost everything that was there on day one has been stripped down and redone at least once in the park's 25 year lifespan. Looking at the park's lands, Grizzly Peak is the only one that still exists in more or less its opening day form, and the only other one that hasn't been significantly redone is Hollywood Land (though almost all the attractions in this section have been swapped out). If I compare USH of today to the park I first visited in 2004, the attractions are different but many of the spaces feel much the same. On the other hand, DCA feels like an entirely different park than it was in 2001 despite not actually replacing that many of its original rides.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Gone decades ago but not forgotten:
- Conan the Barbarian stage show
Gone from Studio Tour (long ago):
- Battlestar Galactica encounter
- Falling rocks encounter
- Ice Cave encounter
- Runaway train encounter