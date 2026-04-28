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Walt Disney World sets earlier start for 2026 Halloween season

Get ready for nearly three full months of Halloween at the Walt Disney World Resort this fall.

Did I just write "fall?" Try, starting this summer.

Disney today announced the dates for 2026's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom. And the after-hours, hard-ticket event is kicking off earlier than ever, on August 7 this year.

Disney also announced the dates for this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. See below for that.

Here are the 2026 dates for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party:

August 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30

September 1, 4, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27 and 29

October 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31

Tickets will start at $119, varying by event date and ranging up to $229 per person. Tickets will go on sale May 12, with select Disney resort hotel guests getting early access starting May 5, for nights during their stay.

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

The earlier-than-ever start to the event means the Magic Kingdom will be set up with its Halloween decor the first week in August. That means three months of Halloween look at the Magic Kingdom, until early November, when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas holiday decor goes up.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party offers all-ages trick-or-treating throughout the park, relaxed costumed rules for adult guests, Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, the Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular castle stage show, dance parties and character photo ops, in addition to access to select Magic Kingdom attractions.

Note that the Magic Kingdom will close earlier on party event nights, with the party starting at 7pm and running until midnight. That can make the MK a good option for a morning visit on those dates, before the party crowd arrives starting at 4pm, as guests without Park Hoppers tend to avoid the park on shortened-hours party dates.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will return on August 27, continuing daily through November 21.

In addition to the event's Global Marketplaces, Disney has confirmed the returns of the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, Emile's Fromage Montage (passport stamp collection), and Remy’s Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt. No details on any of those just yet.

Right now at the park, the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival continues through June 1.

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