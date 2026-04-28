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Six Flags to honor classic coaster for America's birthday

The world's first modern looping coaster is getting its old name back this summer.

To celebrate the United States' 250th birthday this July 4, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced today that it is restoring the name Great American Revolution to its 1976 Schwarzkopf looping coaster.

Named to honor the American Revolution during the nation's bicentennial year while noting the ride's historic feature, the coaster has been known as The New Revolution since 2016, when the "new revolution" was the addition of virtual reality to roller coaster rides. Hey, I liked it, but not everyone did, and the VR revolution did not produce a 250-year-plus legacy like the American Revolution did. The VR headsets were gone the next year.

Six Flags also is adding a historical look at the ride that will play in the queue. Special food and beverage and merch celebrating the ride and the anniversary also will be available this summer.

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