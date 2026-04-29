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Attendance thaws at Hong Kong Disneyland after 'Frozen' highs

Attendance dipped at Hong Kong Disneyland last year, but strong guest spending allowed the park to pay off its outstanding loans.

Hong Kong Disneyland is jointly owned by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and The Walt Disney Company, so it reports its financial performance separately from Disney. (If you are interested in Disney's latest financial report, that is coming next Wednesday.) The Hong Kong park reported continued profitability in its 2025 fiscal year, which ended September 27, 2025.

The park reported attendance of 7.5 million visitors for the 12-month period ending on that date, with was down from the record 7.7 million that Hong Kong Disneyland welcomed between October 1, 2023 and September 28, 2024. That was the year in which the park opened its popular World of Frozen expansion, which debuted in November 2023.

Hong Kong Disneyland reported that per capita guest spending rose 2% over the prior year, setting a record for the resort. Overall revenue hit HK$8.69 billion (US$1.1 billion), with a net profit of HK$536 million (US$68.4 million). Those numbers are down from the record profit of HK$838 million and revenue of HK$8.8 billion in the prior fiscal year.

In keeping with theme park industry tradition, Hong Kong Disneyland noted "the extreme weather conditions in Hong Kong in 2025," which affected travel in the region.

Nevertheless, Hong Kong Disneyland noted in its press released that it "had fully repaid the outstanding balance of term loans from its shareholders and is now free of loan for the first time in its history, underscoring the resort’s solid financial position."

The park is building a theater for a new Pixar show that will open next year near its Toy Story Land, and work has started on a new Marvel-themed indoor drop ride attraction for its Tomorrowland.

"Supported by a growing base of Disney fans across key markets and a strong pipeline of new and innovative offerings, HKDL is optimistic about its long-term prospects and confident in its important role as an international travel destination for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area," Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Managing Director Tim Sypko said.

For our visitors guide to the park, including a link to discounted tickets, please visit our What to do at Hong Kong Disneyland page.

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