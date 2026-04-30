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Disney files plans for AI system to monitor ride equipment

Last week, Disney detailed plans to use AI to help judge when guests were not secured properly on thrill rides. This week, Disney's plans show a new way to judge the health of its ride systems.

In a new patent application, filed today, Disney describes plans for detecting anomalies on its rides. The application details an anomaly detection system that includes sensors that could be placed n a ride vehicle that could record imagery of a bus bar or conductor rail or other ride system components. Machine learning, i.e. AI, could then analyze the images over time and detect anomalies. That could help Disney's ride maintenance teams to step in and make repairs or replacements before a ride goes down.

Those inspections happen now, of course, but not to the extent and frequency that Disney could accomplish with an automated detection system.

"Conductor rails require frequent inspection for corrosion, wear and tear, and alignment," the patent application said. "Inspecting conductor rails is time consuming and may pose a risk to the inspector, since the person must go underneath the track, in the ride path, to elevated heights, or in confined spaces."



Illustration from Disney's patent application

You can read the entire patent application here: Anomaly Detection System for a Track Vehicle System.

In another patent application today, Disney has filed its plans for its HoloTile modular omnidirectional actuated floor - this time as a system for delivery objects: Omnidirectional Actuated Surfaces to Deliver Objects.

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