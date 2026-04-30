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California gets another theme park drone show

Another drone show is coming to a California theme park - and this one should be the state's biggest yet.

SeaWorld San Diego today announced its new Ocean of Dreams production. The 12-minute show will feature 600 drones flying above the Mission Bay theme park nightly, starting May 22.



Ocean of Dreams. Photo courtesy United Parks

"At SeaWorld, every story begins with the ocean - and this summer, we will be bringing that story to the sky in a way that inspires the next generation to protect it," SeaWorld San Diego Park President Tyler Carter said. "We are excited to continue to innovate what nighttime, immersive entertainment experiences can be, and proud that our park is the first and only California attraction to offer a nightly drone show for guests and the overall San Diego community to enjoy."

Theme park fans in California first got to see drones above a park with Universal Studios Hollywood's "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" show, which debuted in 2019. That production used several dozen drones, but only in its finale, to form a stag Patronus next to the Harry Potter castle. However, that show is not now running at the park and is not on an announced schedule for this summer.

SeaWorld's production will use far more drones than Universal's did, making it the largest theme park drone show in the state to date.

"Guests will see dazzling depictions of fan-favorite animals including sea otters, sharks, dolphins and a majestic orca, culminating in an electric neon finale in celebration of hope, wonder and ocean stewardship," the park said in its press release.

Ocean of Dreams will run nightly from May 22 through August 9, then play on weekends only through September 7. May 22 also is the day that SeaWorld San Diego will open its redesigned Shark Encounter exhibit.

For discounts on tickets to the park, including a one-day ticket and meal voucher for $86, please shop our partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets and deals page. Weekday tickets are available starting at $68.

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