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Efteling 'drops' its newest family ride

Visitors have a new job to do at Efteling, starting today.

The Netherlands' theme park this morning opened its new Zierer Junior Drop Tower, Hooghmoed. Translated to "pride" (or "arrogance") from Dutch, the triple drop tower ride is themed to Baron Gustave Hooghmoed, the "Baron" in the Baron 1898 roller coaster next door.

The Baron wants sell more gold from his mine, so that means a new gold smeltery. And that means the Baron needs someone to clean those smeltery chimneys. That's where we come in.

And up. And down. And round and round.

Hooghmoed offers three 12-meter drop towers, each holding up to 10 riders for the 1.5-minute ride. The maximum drop during the ride sequence is six meters, making this a family-friendly attraction. The height restriction is just 90cm (35 inches).

"By adding Hooghmoed to the area around Baron 1898, we are continuing to bring our vision to life: creating themed worlds where guests can truly step into another reality," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "Hooghmoed also contributes to a broader range of attractions for younger thrill-seekers in this area of Efteling."

Here is a POV, courtesy the park:

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