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Walt Disney World to add fourth Magic Kingdom ferry boat

Walt Disney World is adding another ferry boat to its Seven Seas Lagoon fleet.

The fourth ferry boat will enter service next year, carrying guests to and from the Transportation and Ticket Center and the Magic Kingdom. (Side note: Is it time to rename the TTC, since basically no one buys tickets there anymore?)

Disney will name the new ferry boat the Meg Gilbert Crofton, after the former president of the Walt Disney World Resort, who held that job from 2006-2013.

"I was humbled to learn that my name would be on this new ferryboat," Crofton said. "It means so much to be recognized by the cast members I had the privilege of working with for so many years."

Now I suspect that many readers might be asking whether this new boat will just be a rename for the former Liberty Belle riverboat, now that Walt Disney World has closed its Rivers of America. But if you know the Magic Kingdom and think about it for a moment, you would see that's not possible, given the design of the Liberty Belle and the dock configuration on the Seven Seas Lagoon.

Now, could Disney use part of the old riverboat in building the new ferry boat? Maybe. I don't know. I reached out to Disney for comment but have not heard back yet. But Disney did say that the new boat will be shipped in pieces to the resort over the next few weeks, so maybe if anything is coming over from the Liberty Belle, it might be installed after that.

I think the bigger consideration might be the fact that Disney's watercraft team has one fewer big boat to maintain with the decommissioning of the Liberty Belle, creating space for a new big boat in the Magic Kingdom area fleet.

And that offers the hope that maybe Disney could run a full rotation of ferry boats more often, making it an even better choice for getting between the TTC and the park.

Yeah, I said "even better." Take that, monorail fans.

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